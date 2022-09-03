Celebrate a day of health, wellness and family fun in Chicago with ¡Vive Tu Vida! GetUp! Get Moving!®

CHICAGO, August 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — On Saturday, August 27, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The alliance ) the Foundation for Health of the Americas, and the Hispanic Health Coalition of Chicagowill hold their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! GetUp! Get Moving!® in Chicago. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 testing as well as vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and information on community health services. elmo’s Sesame Street® will be available to greet children and families, while free resources from Sesame Street in Communities. The 2022 event series is nationally sponsored by the Siemens Foundation.





” Prevention is cure and Live Your Life! GetUp! Get Moving! represents this. Physical activity is not only important among adults, but also for children. This event highlights the importance of healthy living, good nutrition and emphasizes that we can prevent chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes. Keep your heart healthy, stay healthy,” he said. Esther SciammarellaCEO of the Hispanic Health Coalition of Chicago.

“Reducing health disparities requires multifaceted strategies, including ongoing preventive care and early detection. We are honored to provide our CLINITEST® rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test to health fair participants as part of this effort,” he said. Dave PacitiPresident of Siemens Medical Solutions USES,Inc.; director of Siemens Healthineers for the Americas; and member of the board of directors of the Siemens Foundation. “We are committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary care, diagnostic testing, health job training, and supporting equity loans for community clinics, and we are pleased to support Live your life! GetUp! GetMoving!® in Chicago“, he concluded David Etzwilerexecutive director of the Siemens Foundation.

“It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that have been missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Dr. Jane Slimpresident and executive director of the National Alliance for the Hispanic Health, the nation’s leading Hispanic health advocacy group. “We also celebrate 16 years ofLive your life! GetUp! Get Moving!® in Chicago with the Hispanic Health Coalition of Chicagoas well as all efforts to help individuals and families have the best health possible.”

In addition, the event will feature All of Us Scientific Programa historic effort to engage more than a million people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

What: event of Live your life! GetUp! Get Moving!® with:

Free health screenings: HIV/venereal disease, children’s dental care, mammograms, COVID-19 vaccinations, monkeypox testing

Physical activity: Zumba and soccer tournament

Healthy snacks: fruit and vegetable distribution and education nutritional

nutritional family fun: Live music, giveaways and much more

Science: presentation of Scientific Program All of Us

Where: McKinley Park Fieldhouse2210 W Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609

When: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10:00 a.m. a 2:00 p.m.

Price: FREE!

To find an event Live your life! GetUp! GetMoving!® in your city, please call the helpline your family to 1-866-783-265 or visit www.nuestrasalud.org/get-up-get-moving . For more information about the scientific program All of Usplease visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/Together.

