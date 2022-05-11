CELEBRATE #STARWARSDAY WITH THESE 15 FUN FACTS

he next May 4 is the most important day of the year for fans of the saga of STAR WARS. On that date, the #StarWarsDay, a day born of a popular lore started by fans and adopted by Lucasfilmwhich enhances the spirit of fanaticism shared by STAR WARS with global and local events, new content, parties and more. The message May the 4th be with you™ connects fans from all over the world and arises from the phonetic association of English “May the Force be with you” (“May the Force be with you”, in its Spanish translation).

In commemoration of this new #StarWarsDay15 curious and little known facts from yesterday, today and forever about the vast universe of STAR WARS.

STAR WARS IN NORGROUPERS

Star Wars is the #1 plush toy property in Mexico and ranks in the top 5 in the entire toy industry in that country. Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Vinyl Head Plush 11” is among the best-selling toys in 2021 in Brazil. Star Wars is in the top 10 brands in the categories of games for adults and puzzles, construction sets and dolls in Brazil.

2. THE M STORYAS IMMERSIVE JAMAS CREATED

On March 1, it opened its doors. Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiserthe new hotel STAR WARS located at Walt Disney World Resort. Visitors can enjoy a revolutionary new two-night experience where guests board a launch capsule, meet the iconic star cruiser Halcyon Y they sleep in a stateroom or suite with an exquisite view of space. Plus, they interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sample exotic galactic gourmet cuisine, and even plot a secret team mission.

3. LATIN TALENT

The movies and series of STAR WARS they have recognized Latin American talents in their casts. Some of them? Mexican actor Diego Luna, who plays the character of Cassian Andor in ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY; Chilean actor Pedro Pascal, who plays The Mandalorian, the central character in The Mandalorian; Mexican actress Verónica Segura, who gives life to the character of Cordé in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES; Y STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS It features the participation of the Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Maz Kanata and the Guatemalan-Cuban actor Oscar Isaac, who plays the iconic Poe Dameron. Extra fact: Isaac stars Moon Knight, the latest original series from Marvel Studios, exclusively on Disney+.

4. YOUR VOICE SOUNDS ME

Legendary American actor James Earl Jones, who has lent his unmistakable voice to the character of Darth Vader throughout the saga, is also the English voice of Mufasa, in the 1994 Disney animated classic THE LION KING.

5. TRIBUTE FROM SPRINGFIELD

Disney+ and Star+ subscribers can enjoy Maggie Simpson in Star Wars: Nap Awakening, a fun original short that pays homage to the saga, in which little Maggie lives galactic adventures in a nursery far, far away. Also, if of STAR WARS it is, the fans of the celebrated series The Simpson remember the episode in which Homer Simpson performs a “spoilers” from the end of STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK before a line of eager fans on the film’s opening night.

6. UNMISTAKABLE SOUND

The iconic lightsaber sound was created by combining the hum of an old television’s picture tube and the hum of a movie projector’s motor.

7. INSPIRACYEITHERN CANINE

In the event STAR WARS Celebration 2017, filmmaker George Lucas, creator of STAR WARS, confirmed that Chewbacca was inspired by his dog. “All the stories are true. She had a big dog named Indiana. It was an Alaskan Malamute, and he was in the car in the front seat. He wasn’t driving. i loved that picture“, he pointed.

8. FRATERNAL TRIBUTE

Colin McGregor, the brother of actor Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, used the call sign “Obi-Two” while in the British Royal Air Force. The long-awaited original series Obi-Wan Kenobistarring McGregor, will premiere May 27 exclusively on Disney+.

9. SEVERE STORM

During a night of filming in Tunisia for STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, actor Liam Neeson’s (Qui-Gon Jinn) wig went missing during a thunderstorm. To the dismay of the team, the same severe storm destroyed many of the podracers built for the movie.

10. ALL AUDIENCES

when they started to develop The Mandalorianthe filmmakers knew from the start that they wanted to create a STAR WARS series that could be enjoyed by all audiences, regardless of their knowledge of the series. “I think the beauty of The Mandalorian is that you don’t really need to know anything about STAR WARS to enjoy it. If you know that the Mandalorians are known to be the greatest warriors in the galaxy and that they will fight you to prove it, then that will help a lot. You’ll seem ‘smarter’ at first, but you don’t have to have folk knowledge of STAR WARS”, revealed executive producer Dave Filoni.

11. OF SORPER SOLDIER TO BOUNTY HUNTER

The character of Boba Fett, a bounty hunter of few words, came to life for the first time in the universe of STAR WARS as a “super soldier” concept. Their appearance? A masked figure in all-white armor, designed by Joe Johnston and Ralph McQuarrie. The super soldier was ultimately scrapped, but George Lucas had another character idea up his sleeve: a bounty hunter. The white armor was painted and chipped, a poncho was slung over his shoulder… and Boba Fett was born. The famous character is the central figure of boba fett bookthe Disney+ original series.

12. SECRET REVEALED

Actor Anthony Daniels, who played the endearing droid C-3PO for four decades, confessed that he fell asleep on the set of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI and woke up to hear a great secret from STAR WARS that he wasn’t supposed to know. After a quick nap behind a tree, she woke up just in time to hear Leia reveal her true relationship with Luke. “When I saw the finished film, only I knew that it was behind the tree”, he confessed.

13. MACARONI AND CHEESE NOISE

When legendary sound designer Ben Burtt was asked to come up with the unmistakable sound of the alien Jabba the Hutt, he turned to a classic dish made by his own wife. According to Burtt, the muffled sound was “mac and cheese being groped in a bowl.”

14. COOL WOKIEES

When several Wookiee suits had to be made for STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH, the wardrobe department learned a couple of tricks to make them more comfortable and cool. To ensure that the actors wearing the heavy, fur-covered suits on set were kept at tolerable temperatures, wardrobe devised a cooling suit to layer under the skin. The system featured tubes attached to a mesh jacket, through which cold water could circulate to combat the heat.

15. LUXURY BARTENDER

In STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKERthe legendary composer of the music of STAR WARS John Williams has a cameo. He appears as a bartender in a canteen on the planet Kijimi. His character’s name is Oma Tres, an anagram for “teacher.” To honor him, in addition, the production included 51 elements in the scene that refer to each of the 51 nominations that Williams received for the Oscar Award.® throughout his career.

