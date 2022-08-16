Celebrate the national day of Mexican cinema at the Cineteca Mexiquense!

On the occasion of the National Day of Mexican Cinema, which is celebrated every August 15, the Cineteca Mexiquense has prepared a special billboard full of national films and one or another international film.

The festivities will begin on Tuesday the 16th with the screening of a compilation of children’s short films starting at 12:30 pm, and then continue with the films “Agua Caliente”, by Diego Hernández; “Love of my loves”, by Manolo Caro; “Without particular signs”, by Fernanda Valadez; and “A police movie”, by Alfonso Ruizpalacios.

As part of the weekly program, “Crimes of the future”, written by David Cronenberg, and starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, will be screened for adult audiences.

Likewise, Mexican moviegoers will be able to enjoy several more titles such as “Everything everywhere at the same time”, by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; “Drive my car”, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi”; and “Nuestras madres”, by César Díaz, to name a few.

While the children’s weekend matinee will be made up of three trainable films: “The Aristocats”, “ET, the extraterrestrial” and “Toy Story”.

It is important to mention that all the functions on Tuesday will be free; and the rest of the week the regular costs of $45 and $25 will be implemented with discounts for seniors and students with valid ID.