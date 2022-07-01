Celebrities Share Their Abortion Stories: Nicki Minaj, More

Share their stories. Many celebrities — with or without children — have opened up about abortion over the years.

After the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, tons of stars took to social media to express their outrage at the decision. “I’m absolutely terrified we’re here,” Taylor Swift tweeted, reposted michelle obamathe statement of the court’s decision. “That after so many decades of fighting for women’s right to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Other celebrities were motivated to publicly share the memories of their own abortions. Cheryl Burk revealed she had one when she was 18, adding that she was “saddened” by the court’s decision to overrule Roe.

“If it hadn’t been for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother — and I wouldn’t have been a great mother and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here today,” said the Dancing with the stars pro said in an Instagram video. “I had an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life.”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

The California native went on to note that she practices safer sex using condoms and contraceptives, but sometimes “it happens” anyway. “I was two weeks pregnant when I had the abortion,” Burke continued. “I am happy to have made this decision. I have no regrets. There’s no shame behind it. »

Uma Thurman detailed her abortion story in September 2021 after Texas passed a law banning the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. “In my late teens, I was accidentally impregnated by a much older man,” said the pulp Fiction the actress wrote in an essay for The Washington Post. “I wanted to keep the baby, but how?

After discussing it with her parents, however, the Oscar nominee realized that ending the pregnancy was the best choice. “The abortion I had as a teenager was the most difficult decision of my life, the one that caused me anguish at the time and which still saddens me today, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I lived,” she continued. . “Choosing not to keep this early pregnancy allowed me to grow into the mother I wanted and needed to be.”

Thurman’s eldest daughter, Maya Hawk, later said she wouldn’t exist if her mother hadn’t had an abortion all those years ago. “If she hadn’t had it, she wouldn’t have become the person she became and I wouldn’t exist,” the Stranger Things star said during a June 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Both my parents’ lives would have been derailed if they hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care – basic health care.”

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities shared their abortion stories.