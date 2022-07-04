Celebrities speak out against the conflict in Ukraine

In the last few hours, the Russian military operation launched an attack on Ukrainian territory, launching air strikes against military targets at strategic points.

Faced with this situation, different countries have spoken out against the action, as well as personalities from music, film and television.

One of them is Katherine Winnickfamous for her performance as Lagertha in the series Vikings, the actress is of Ukrainian descent and has dedicated her latest Instagram posts to speaking out about the conflict.

“We are a peaceful country. We don’t deserve this war.”.

Another actress of Ukrainian descent is Vera Farmingaknown for her performances in the El Conjuro saga, who has taken advantage of social networks to share the Ukrainian flag and the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine along with some verses of the country’s anthem.

Another public figure and not exactly from the entertainment world who spoke of the conflict was the writer Stephen Kingwho in his own way made a call to abandon fear and intervene in what is happening.

“What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand still while a big kid hits a little kid. You might take a punch or two to make the big boy stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”King wrote on his Twitter account.

from the world of music Cardi-B used his Twitter to share a message after a user asked his opinion about the conflict:

“I wish these world leaders would stop tripping over power and really think about who is really affected (the citizens) other than that the whole world is in crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Mark Ruffalowho played the Hulk in the Avengers saga, spoke on Twitter sending a message with good wishes and prayers for the innocent victims of the conflict, he has also been active in sharing news and information.

“Sending love and good prayers to all the innocent people in Ukraine, Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of violence and asymmetric destruction, especially the young. You have done nothing to deserve this perverted and obscene spectacle.”

Outside of social networks, the actor Javier Bardem took action and went out to demonstrate in front of the Russian embassy in Madrid.