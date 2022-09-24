Celebrities who had their first kiss on screen

Not all actors and actresses they start their careers at the same point in their life. There are many examples of performers who land in the industry at a certain age, with half a life already lived. They don’t need the experience, because the experience already comes with them to be repeated on camera.

In many other cases, just the opposite happens. It is the entertainment industry that puts before them certain rites of passage that are never forgotten (calm down, we are not talking about burying a corpse). What happens when these actors and actresses are so young that their first kiss comes on the big screen?

Some lived to tell about it.

Selena Gomez

The former Disney princess, worthy heir to a long line of divas who managed to escape their gilt cage, started acting so young that her first ‘bite’ caught her in the middle of filming ‘Zach & Cody’. The chosen one was the actor Dylan Sprouse. According to the it girl, model and actress, the experience had all the ingredients of a low-budget horror movie and gave her one of the worst experiences (besuchiles) of her life. The reason: Selena was then in love with Dylan’s brother, Cole Spouse.

As for the kiss itself, did Dylan move his tongue a lot, like the blades of an industrial fan? Was there excess saliva? Did the bite leave a mark? In another interview, the actor vaguely remembered kissing someone of the shoot that could have been Selena, but he was not very sure. Very good, Dylan. A gentleman.

Macaulay Culkin

The most ridiculous death by wasp of the 90s cinema, and the one that made many of us cry the most, brought for the mythical protagonist of ‘Home Alone’ his first kiss with actress Anna Chlumsky. The movie was my girl.

It was quite uncomfortable for the actor, who did not want to put lips together under any circumstances because it was embarrassing. Interestingly, the ‘bite’ between these two lovable leads won an MTV Award in 1992. It had its own category at that award show.

Milly Bobby Brown

Brown has become one of the most important young actresses of the generation, and one of the most beloved characters in the series in which he premiered as the protagonist (also one of the most hypersexualized and policed ​​by the media).

In the first season of stranger things, her first kiss with actor Finn Wolfard It was a totally new experience for her. “It was my first, so it was… weird.” It is seen that love and argumentative eloquence are things that sometimes do not go together.

Kirsten Dunst and Brad Pitt

90’s cinema could afford a little gerontophilia and cringe on screen, and more on interview with the vampire, a film where the age of the cast had its echo in the narrative and the physical appearance of the characters. As a summary: “An ancient vampire makes out with a 30-year-old and then drinks from the tap at ease.”

The paradox comes here: Dunst was the girlish vampireolder than incest or human eating, and pitt the victim in his sweet spot (30 years old). For Dunst, who was then eleven years old, it was “disgusting” to experience his first kiss with one of the most desired men in the world. He said that he was like his older brother.

Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher

His first kiss came in ‘That ’70s Show’ series. For both performers, those encounters were rare and not particularly romantic. They always preferred the real ones. The small screen gave them their self-fulfilling love prophecy. Six years after meeting on a set they got married in real life.

saoirse ronan