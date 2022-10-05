Celebrities who love Taco Tuesday: Khloe Kardashian, Selena Gomez and more

The stars can’t get enough of Taco Tuesday! Alliterative “holidays,” which essentially function as an excuse to eat tacos every week, are often paired with money-saving deals at restaurants — and now celebrities have caught on to the craze.

There’s arguably no star more devoted to Taco Tuesday than james lebron. The Ohio native has marked many past Tuesdays with something of a taco celebration. In May 2019, James shared a video on his Instagram Stories of him and his family getting ready and then eating a range of tacos.

The pro athlete also marked Taco Tuesday in July 2019 by enlisting his new teammate, Anthony Davis, to help her celebrate. He’s since composed a song about the weekly tradition, and in August 2019, he reportedly trademarked the phrase.

The Los Angeles Times reported that James’ trademark, which was filed through one of his companies, will encompass use of the term “advertising and marketing services”, “podcasting services” and “online entertainment services”.

Another famous face who loves Taco Tuesday — but doesn’t take it so seriously — is Khloe Kardashian. In August 2019, the reality star shared a snapshot of a “Happy Taco Tuesday” cake on her Instagram Stories. Although the treat appeared without context, Kardashian is clearly a fan of Taco Tuesday.

In one of the first episodes of his HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, Selena Gomez enlisted leader Roy Choi to help him learn how to make breakfast tacos with short ribs. The ‘Bad Liar’ singer was ultimately so pleased with the outcome that she called her homie Taylor Swift to show the dish.

“Oh, my God, what is it? the “Cardigan” singer asked admiringly. “If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words. I want to be served this.

Pop star mate Katy Perry is also a huge taco fan, so much so that she immortalized one of her favorite taco spots in the 2013 song “This Is How We Do.” Prism. “Santa Barbara–chic in La Super-Rica, grabbing tacos, checking out the hotties,” she sang on the track, referencing a California taqueria also beloved by the late Julia Child.

The “Roar” singer loves La Super-Rica so much that she also took a vogue journalist during an interview for her July 2013 cover story. It’s “super quaint and cute and inexpensive,” she told the restaurant magazine.

