Celebrities who were a couple and you don’t remember

Yep, Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin used to date.
1.
John Krasinski and Rashida Jones
There’s a good reason why Rashida and John had great on-screen chemistry in office and it is that, in fact, they had dated for almost a year (2005–06) before Rashida joined the series… But, they had already broken up when she joined.
two.
Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan
They met on the set of gossip-girl in 2007 (when Sebastian started appearing as recurring character Carter Baizen) and dated from 2008 to 2010.
3.
Nick Lachey and Kim Kardashian
In 2019, Nick went to Watch What Happens Live and clarified that they had only had one date, in which they had gone to the cinema to see the 2006 film The Da Vinci Code.
Four.
Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis
Mila and Macaulay had a long relationship, dating from 2002 to 2011. Although neither has spoken about their relationship, Mila revealed to Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expertthat the breakup was “really horrible”.
5.
Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff
They dated for almost a year (2012–13) before breaking up, reportedly because their work schedules didn’t allow them to stay together. However, they remained friends after the breakup.
6.
Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey
They were rumored to have briefly dated in 2002 after meeting at the Grammys. But in 2019, Matthew told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they had been on a dinner date and “that was it, basically.”
7.
Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan
Keira and Jamie dated from 2003 to 2005, when he was still a model and her career was just taking off. A few years after her breakup, Jamie told the Mail on Sunday that he felt “a little lackluster” compared to her and that it put a strain on her relationship.
8.
Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne
Cara and Michelle dated for a few months in early 2014 before their breakup. And it seems that breakup was amicable.
9.
Josh Hutcherson and Vanessa Hudgens
They briefly dated during the filming of his 2012 movie. Voyage 2: The Mysterious Island. And while promoting the movie in Australia, they had an awkward moment (at 3:26) during a TV interview when they were asked about their relationship and Josh replied, “We’re not dating. We used to date, but she broke my heart. . No, I’m kidding. It was a long time ago. We’re good friends now.”
10.
Hilary Duff and Joel Madden
They dated from 2004 to 2006. In a 2016 interview with the podcast The Love Bomb with Nico Tortorella, Hilary spoke of the relationship, saying “It was very intense. It was my life”, and said that “it was very important”. However, they are now friends and even went on a group date recently.
eleven.
John Mayer and Katy Perry
John and Katy dated on and off between 2012 and 2015. Since the breakup, both have said nothing but good things about each other: John told Andy Cohen last year on his Sirius XM radio show that there was no jealousy in his relationship and that he liked being “Katy Perry’s first gentleman”.
12.
Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock
So no, Ryan’s first prominent romance wasn’t with Rachel McAdams, but with Sandra. They met in 2002, on the set of his movie Murder… 1-2-3and they dated for about a year.
13.
Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin
They met on the set of his 2009 movie, paper-manand they came out from 2010 to 2011.
14.
Bow Wow and Ciara
They dated from 2004 to 2006, and were even briefly engaged. Last year, Bow Wow commented on Twitter that fans are still blaming him, after all these years, for ending this relationship.
fifteen.
Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake and Kristen dated from 2002 to 2004 and were introduced by his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal (who had been Kristen’s co-star in Monalisa’s smile).
16.
Heidi Klum and Anthony Kiedis
Heidi and Anthony dated for less than a year (2002–03). In 2016, the Red Hot Chili Peppers lead singer spoke to Alternative Nation about Heidi, saying, “The time I spent with Heidi is one of the most beautiful memories of my life.”
17.
Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen
They met on the set of his 2010 movie, Midnight in Parisand they were together until 2013. They say the couple broke up because Rachel wanted to settle down and have children, but Michael had already been married and had a child, and wanted to focus more on his career.
18.
Renée Zellweger and Bradley Cooper
Renée and Bradley met in 2006 during the filming of their movie case 39 —whose premiere was postponed in the United States until 2010— when both were married. But they didn’t start dating until the summer of 2009 (after they both split from their spouses), eventually calling it quits less than two years later, in 2011.
19.
Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds
The successful Canadian couple began dating in 2002, and became engaged in 2004. After five years together, they called off their engagement in 2007.
twenty.
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher
They briefly dated in 2003 after meeting on the set of their romantic comedy, Just Married. In 2009, following Brittany’s death, Ashton expressed her sadness on Twitter, writing, “Today the world has lost a ray of sunshine. My condolences to Brittany’s family, her husband, and her amazing mother, Sharon. See you on the other side, friend.”
twenty-one.
Jason Schwartzman and Zooey Deschanel
Their history as a couple is not entirely clear. But in an interview, Zooey said that she and Jason started dating in 1999, when they were both 19, and that he was her first “real boyfriend.” They eventually broke up and later resumed their romance dating from 2003 to 2005.
22.
Scarlett Johansson and Josh Hartnett
They dated for a little over a year after meeting on the set of their 2006 film, the black dahlia.
23.
Whitney Houston and Ray J.
Although Whitney and Ray J never confirmed it, they apparently had an on-and-off relationship that began in 2007, and were rumored to be dating when she died in 2012. In 2017, Ray J was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother UK and blamed himself on the show for her death.
24.
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn
Jennifer and Vince met in 2005 on the set of their movie, Living with my ex. They dated for almost a year before breaking up in real life in 2006. But the relationship was important because it was her first relationship after breaking up with Brad Pitt. In a 2008 interview with Vogue, Jennifer had this to say about him and their relationship: “I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life… He was kind and funny and perfect for our time together. And I I needed that. And it followed its natural course.”
25.
And finally Chris Evans and Jessica Biel
Jessica and Chris started dating in 2001 and co-starred in two movies, London and Cellularbefore cutting in 2006.
This post was translated from English.