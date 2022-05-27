Entertainment

Celia Lora with her beauty blends perfectly with the landscape

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

The beautiful mexican modelCelia Lora, really enjoys traveling around the world, however, she also likes traveling around her country a lot, this time she visited Acapulco Guerrero and of course he had to take a few pictures of you from there.

It is an entertainment piece placed in your Instagram official, a snapshot where the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora, vocalist of the Mexican rock band El Tri, is dedicated to posing right in front of an incredible landscape, a paradise.

But to her fans she was the true scenery herself, blending seamlessly with the beauty of the place, wearing a pretty beach dress with green nature print, she really looks spectacular.

There were more than 43,000 likes in a few hours, a whole sample of what the influencer She has everything to continue succeeding on social networks, she has the attention of those millions of followers, who have been supporting her at all times and above all appreciating the beautiful content she shares.

We know very well that this social network account is a little less free than what you can do on Twitter, for example, where you give us a little taste of your contents from subscription monthlywhich has dedicated a lot of time and effort.

CLICK HERE TO SEE CELIA’S NICE PUBLICATION

Celia Lora / Instagram

Celia Lora is ready to continue sharing her best content with her followers.

Celia Lora has become an excellent content creator, not only is she famous but she herself has made her way into the world of modeling, she has even worked with some of the most famous magazines in the world, such as the rabbit magazine , in which, by the way, she has a project pending for the cover in the United States, being the first Mexican model to achieve this.

Also a few months ago she was on the cover for Mexico, turning 10 years working with them and showing that it really is her passion, she has even told us that since she was very little she was always thinking that one day she wanted to model just like the girls she saw working there.

So for this reason and many others, we recommend that you stay on Show News, discovering the best content of this celebrity, as well as to find out the best news from the world of entertainment, entertainment and more that you cannot miss.

Follow us on

I have a degree in architecture and I have more than 2 years of experience reporting shows for Show News of El Debate, specializing in the creation of content related to international models, Instagram influencers, news from the world of entertainment, music, cinema, series , literature and more. Given the expansion of Grupo El Debate, I joined to be part of the team that would start Show News. In the time that I have worked on the page, I have completed various trainings and courses, such as the SEO Course, Intellectual Property Course, Verification Tools Course, Google Trends Course, Google Earth Course and I am constantly learning.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Justin Timberlake sells 100% of his song catalog to Hipgnosis

1 second ago

Euphoria among the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie Awards

11 mins ago

Karol G, the singer sends a kiss and brightens the day

21 mins ago

Movie mothers you can see again

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button