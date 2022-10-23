Censorship in Venezuela: the Maduro regime closed 15 radio stations in the last week

The Nicolás Maduro regime closed 15 radio stations in the last week (EFE)

The National Telecommunications Commission of Venezuela (Conatel) advanced with the closing of 15 radio stations this week. The facts of censorshipincreasingly common in the country, took place in three border states, according to the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) this Saturday.

“Eight stations were closed in the state Tachira (border with Colombia) by order of Conatel, under the argument of non-entitlement,” the union said in a statement published on its Twitter account, in which they also criticized the measure as an “arbitrary action.”

They are Activación Stereo 93., La Nuestra 89.9, Pontálida 92.5, Somos 88.3, ​​Esperanza Viva 98.1, Ángel 102.3, Café 90.3 and Explosión Stereo 95.7. With these, we have already proceeded to close the 70% of the stations in this region, which “further weakens the guarantees to exercise freedom of expression and access to information,” according to the brief. “We demand fair conditions and processes to obtain concessions and qualifications,” they concluded.

The report of the National Union of Press Workers on its Twitter account (@sntpvenezuela)

For its part, this Friday the union reported the closure of other six stationsthis time in the state of Zulia, also bordering Colombia. This cessation of operations, which took place between October 19 and 20, was carried out very quickly, in just 24 hours.

In this way, “there are already 15 stations suspended in Zulia between September and October,” the SNTP remarked.

Last Tuesday, Conatel also ordered the closure of a radio station in the state of Sucrefacing the Caribbean Sea, which increases to eight stations suspended in that coastal region in the last two months.

These types of actions are increasingly common in the country governed by Maduro. Last week, the National College of Journalists (CNP) had already denounced the closure of 46 radio stations in seven states of the country ordered by the telecommunications regulator, in the last four months.

Nicolás Maduro’s regime has already advanced with the closure of 46 radio stations in seven states of the country in the last four months (VENEZUELA PRESIDENTIAL PRESS)



The general secretary of the CNP, Delvalle Canelón, explained to the news agency EFE that, in addition to prohibiting airing, they also proceed to “seize the equipment” that is used for the transmission of these platforms, an action that he described as “a Stole”.

As reported in early October by the NGO Public Spacein Venezuela there were 27 cases of violations of the right to freedom of expression only during the month of September. This figure accounts for an increase in 28% compared to August, when 21 cases had been documented.

In this sense, September “closed as the month that has recorded the most cases of violations of freedom of expression” so far in 2022, which were mostly censorship, administrative restriction and intimidation, they added.

On the other hand, they highlighted that the main victims of such actions were, in the first place, “the media”, followed by the journalists and “citizenship in general”. They also explained that the “main perpetrators” were State institutions, security forces, “unknown persons” and officials.

(With information from EFE)

