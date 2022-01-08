Ces 2022, the ideas of Italian startups at the Las Vegas fair

Innovative ideas and promising companies. All born under the tricolor flag. It’s Italian startups that traveled to Las Vegas to participate in the Consumer Electronic Show, the most important technology fair in the world. If until a few years ago the Italian presence did not reach double figures, from 2018 things have changed thanks to a real official delegation organized by the ICE, Agency for the Promotion Abroad and the Internationalization of Italian Companies. In 2020, our companies at Ces had become 48, the second international presence after France in that space dedicated to the youngest and most dynamic companies in the world called Eureka Park. This year 36 have managed to fly to the United States, a good success given the period: For young companies this is a fundamental growth event – explains the president of ICE Carlo Ferro – There are startups that come from all over Italy and cover different areas of innovation, from the circular economy to artificial intelligence.

Carlo Ferro can count on 30 years of experience in the technology sector. When in 2019 he sat in the most important chair of the ICE he immediately understood that more could be done for the new ideas of young Italians: We have set up a program that consists of many things. This effort towards startups is important because we want to build an internationalization path for these companies so that innovation and turnover can grow and accelerate. In addition to increasing attendance at Ces and other international events – 39 events scheduled for 2022 – thanks to a multiplication of funding, the ICE also moved towards greater participation in Italian trade fairs and to improve the Global Startup Program, which aims to bring our startups into foreign accelerators.

And returning to Ces, a showcase like this is essential for startups to grasp opportunities both from a business point of view and to find new financing. In each edition we think of something new that can strengthen the networking activity – continues Ferro – The focus on the American market is extremely important because the US is the leading export country but also an important technological partner. This year perhaps the newest item is the opportunity dialogue with French cousins. During the days of the exhibition, a meeting was organized between 8 of our startups and 8 startups from beyond the Alps.

But in addition to aid for the development of individual local projects, Ces is also an opportunity for a broader goal: I think there is enormous respect for Italy’s ability to innovate in the world – concludes the president Ferro – Thanks to the presence of our startups at the Ces, we can give an idea of ​​continuity of this innovation ecosystem.

Below, the story of some of the ideas that have enriched the stands of the Ces in Las Vegas