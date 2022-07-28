CESAG launches the second edition of the postgraduate course in Voiceover and Dubbing

The Alberta Giménez Higher Education Center (CESAG), attached to the Comillas Pontifical University, will teach the second edition of the Specialist in Voiceover and Dubbing postgraduate course with a top teaching team that includes the voice actors of Scarlett Johansson and The Simpsons, and of productions such as Star Wars or Deadpool. will be taught in person from November 3, 2022 to May 31, 2023two or three days a week from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. Registration will open from October 1 to 20.

The postgraduate course is aimed primarily at communication and film professionals. It is a unique opportunity, since In the Balearic Islands there is no specific regulated training in this area. The goal is to perfect the locution of news, reports, documentaries, spots and advertising spots, among other formats, and the introduction to the dubbing of series and films, animation audiovisuals and video games. In total, 30 ECTS credits are covered and it is a CESAG-Comillas Pontifical University degree. The director of the postgraduate course is Ángeles DuránPhD professor of Communication at CESAG.

The teaching team It is made up of Joël Mulachs, Scarlett Johansson’s dubber and ReTAKE National Dubbing Award for Best Dubbing Actress; Antonio Esquivias, voice actor for Bob and other characters from The Simpsons; Isabel Malavia, National Award for Best Leading Actress in Musical Theater; Alfonso Vallés, voice of Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid, Cad Bane in Star Wars or Colossus in Deadpool; Jordi Nogueras, director of dubbing in more than 4,000 films, and other renowned professors and professionals such as Immaculada Villalonga, Violeta Bibiloni, Félix Ribalta, Dr. Maria Antònia Puigrós, Dr. Carme Morell, Dr. Ricard Mamblona, ​​Alberto Garcés and Marina Francés. Classes will be taught on the CESAG campus at Ululando Records and Takesoundstudios.

From the website you can access all the information and register online. To contact, call 971 792 818 or write to [email protected]