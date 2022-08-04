Entertainment

Cesc Fabregas wants Lionel Messi to return to FC Barcelona

The former Monegasque would like to see the Pulga return to his heart club while the Barcelona leaders and Xavi seem to be of the same opinion.

This is no longer a novelty for anyone and Joan Laporta just like Xavi have clearly expressed it: they want Lionel Messi to return to FC Barcelona next summer.

The Argentinian had suffered from the economic situation of his former club and was pushed to PSG last summer. However, the Catalan leaders would like the Pulga to end its story where it began.

Cesc Fabregas, former teammate of Messi at Barça and friend of the Parisian striker, told Cadena Cope to be of the same opinion.

“As a Barcelona fan, I hope and wish that Messi comes back to Barcelona. He has one year left in Paris. I would love to. It’s a dream that the club and all the fans have. Football is very temperamental. I speak to you as a fan.”

Barca know what they have to do next year.

