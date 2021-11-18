Sports

Champions, Juve triumphs in Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg – Successful enterprise. There Juventus Women wins with a clear 2-0 on the field of Wolfsburg and wins three very important points for the passage to the quarter-finals of UEFA Women’s Champions League. Joe Montemurro entrusts the starting shirt to Peyraud-Mignan, Lenzini, Gama, Salvai, Boattin, Rosucci, Pedersen, Cernoia, Bonansea, Girelli and Hurtig. The black and white line-up is determined right away and contains more than well the incursions of the Germans. At 20 ‘ Cernoia is replaced by Caruso due to an injury. Shortly after for Bonansea a great opportunity arrives which, however, ends with a stalemate. The match is unlocked in the second half of the game: at 53 ‘ Rosucci retrieves a ball that becomes very precious, spreads over a monumental one Baby walkers that puts in the way for Hurtig anticipated by Hendrich that makes an own goal. A few minutes later it’s up to Peyraud-Mignan to block Oberdorf in your area. Montemurro’s team is there, and as the minutes go by it grows, it fights for every ball and leaves no room for the Germans: at the end, beyond the ninetieth, Bonansea it still has and it needs Staskova (took over from Girelli) for the 2-0 that closes the games and leads Juventus to overtake their opponents in the standings (group A) and go to 7 points, behind the Chelsea, with the quarters dream becoming more and more concrete. More and more possible.

