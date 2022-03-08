Champions, Liverpool-Inter 0-1: Nerazzurri eliminated in the round of 16

Inter win 1-0 at Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 but do not avoid elimination. The reds qualified for the quarter-finals thanks to the 2-0 victory obtained in Milan in the first leg. Inter prevailed at Anfield thanks to a goal from Lautaro, who scored in the 61st minute. The Argentine’s prowess is not enough for the qualification and the European adventure of Inzaghi’s team ends.

Inter came out with their heads held high from a match that Liverpool ‘risk’ of unblocking in the first half in the 31st minute with Matip, who hits the crossbar with a header. Inter showed up in the 41st minute with a free kick from Calhanoglu, who called Alisson to the parade. The game is vibrant, both teams create opportunities even at the start of the second half. Inter break through in the 61st minute with the pearl of Lautaro, who from the left corner of the area finds a perfect right: Alisson beaten, 0-1. The comeback ambitions are immediately reduced by the expulsion of Sanchez, who remedies the second yellow card in the 63rd minute and leaves the Nerazzurri in 10 for the last half hour. Liverpool, in numerical superiority, manages to freeze the ball for large stretches and find spaces to try to hit. At 76 ‘, Salah ends on an assist from Mané and hits the post. The reds control the game in the final, Inter no longer stings: the Nerazzurri win but are eliminated.