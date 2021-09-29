Change your life with a click: Adam Sandler accused of plagiarism by the author of Goosebumps

RL Stine and his publishing house nearly sued Adam Sandler and the producers of Change Your Life in One Click for plagiarism.

The publishing house Scholastic, Inc. almost sued Adam Sandler and the producers of Change your life with one click for plagiarism; both sides later agreed that the whole situation was coincidental and therefore no legal action was ever taken.

Christopher Walken with Adam Sandler in Click

In 1995, RL Stine, author of Little shivers, wrote a story very similar to that of the film in his “Tales to Give You Goosebumps”, with almost the same plot and setting. The book even shared the title, or “Click”, with the film, at least in the original English version.

Loading... Advertisements

Adam Sandler in a Click scene

Both stories could be based on the old French tale “The Magic Thread”: in the story a guy is able to pull a thread to make the moments in his life go by faster that he doesn’t like. Finally, the boy quickly finds himself old and without a second chance.

Change your life with a click was shot with a digital camera model that allows you to shoot in a very different way than usual, at an infinitely lower cost and with an infinitely higher quality yield. The same camera was also used later for the shooting of Superman Returns.