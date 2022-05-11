Changes are coming to Apple services

Share

Apple wants to expand the ground it has gained thanks to its services!

In recent years Apple has intensified its efforts to enhance its service offering and far from being satisfied, the company intends to go for more in an attempt to complement its hardware offering. Although services are still far from Apple’s forterevenue is already at the core of the business, giving the company a reason to catapult his service set much further.

According to the global technology trends portal Business Insider, Apple has on its agenda the restructuring of its Services team to make that category even more profitable. These efforts will be especially aimed at streaming and ad platforms.

Restructuring of the team

About the new measures Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue has implemented certain changes to boost the company’s services. Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of services, will be in charge of services such as Apple One**. And it has finally been announced to Todd Teresi as the one in charge of the advertising business of those of the apple.

If we add to this that all these movements come at the precise moment that Apple’s services reach record profits and countless subscribers, the new priorities can be taken for granted in the short term.

App Store Search Ads, Apple’s exclusive source of advertising, grew 238%, or $3.7 billion in 2021, and according to one projection it will skyrocket to $5.5 billion by the end of this year.

According to the Business Insider report, changes to Apple’s privacy policiessuch as app tracking transparency, are increasingly driving developers to spend on App Store search ads.

The medium also confirmed the rumors that claim that Apple TV + has negotiated to bring NFL games to Apple TV +, which will undoubtedly attract more subscribers to the platform. It means that Apple has among its plans to monetize the content of the NFL by offering it with ads or through an additional sports package.

Earlier this year, Apple officially partnered with MLB to bring Friday Night Baseball exclusively to Apple TV+, though the update isn’t yet available to customers.

