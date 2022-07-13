Charges are filed against youtuber and influencer Christian Agront for tax evasion

The Justice Department filed five charges this Wednesday against youtuber and influencer Jorge Christian Batista Agront, better known on social networks as Chris Agront, for allegedly not reporting more than $11 million in income and not paying the Department of the Treasury about $7.6 million.

After the filing of charges for violations of the Internal Revenue Code, Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the San Juan Court found cause for arrest and imposed a bond of $100,000. She is exposed to a sentence between three to eight years and a fine of up to 20,000.

“Here we do not criminalize economic success, what is at issue here is whether or not we comply with our tax responsibility,” said the Secretary of the Treasury, Francisco Parés Alicea, at a press conference.

Batista Agront, a young entrepreneur related to financial and currency consulting, has 262,000 followers on his Instagram account, identified as @frombroketoprivatejets.

The story of Batista Agront, 32, was reviewed in 2021 in the specialized portal Forbes Mexico, where they highlighted that the young man -a native of Ponce- went “from being bankrupt to being a millionaire.”

According to the journalistic note, Batista Agront directs the online education company JetTrades, which has a presence in the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela and Spain.

JetTrades was incorporated before the Department of State in 2018 and, according to the agency’s Registry of Corporations, has offices on Roosevelt Avenue, in San Juan.

Earlier, Parés Alicea, maintained in a radio interview (WIAC -740 AM) that it was “a case, unfortunate for me, of a businessman recognized even by newspapers in the country as a young, successful businessman.”

“Finding it in the newspaper and not seeing it in SURI definitely frames the level of evasion that we are talking about,” added Parés Alicea in a radio interview.

The official had anticipated that the young man has over 250,000 followers on his Instagram account. “It is a shameful and millionaire case”, abounded this morning.

To questions about whether he has the necessary evidence to prove tax evasion, the official assured that he did.

“You cannot underestimate or underestimate the adverse affect in society that causes tax evasion. They are stealing from the poor, so it is definitely something that we wanted to dramatically change the direction that the Department of the Treasury was taking, ”she added.

Yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, the secretary wrote on his Twitter account: “At @DptoHacienda we have a real commitment to achieving a more equitable Puerto Rico. For this reason, we have waged the fiercest battle against #Tax Evasion. We want a cheaper tax system for those who fulfill their responsibilities, period”.

Pending elnuevodia.com for the update of this story.