Charlie Sheen’s daughter debuts on OnlyFans and the actor shares his discontent

Tremendous discontent lived the American actor charlie sheen when her daughter, Sami, announced her foray into the OnlyFans platform, known for the dissemination of adult content. For this reason, the protagonist of “Wall Street” publicly shared his anger upon learning that his ex-wife, Denise Richards, approves of this situation.

According to a statement released through Us Weekly, the Hollywood star spoke out against her daughter’s decision, showing her disagreement and urging her to manage her profile on said platform with “integrity.”

“I don’t condone this, but since I can’t help it, I urged her to keep it classy, ​​creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.“, pointed out the famous 56-year-old.

In addition, Charlie Sheen sent a strong message to his ex-wife after arguing that this fact would not have occurred if his daughter lived under his roof.

It wasn’t long before Sami Sheen’s mother, Denise Richards, responded to the actor in an interview she gave to Jeff Lewis Live on Sirius XM. Within her statements, she highlighted that her daughter’s incursion into OnlyFans has nothing to do with the house in which she lives.

“All I can do as a mother is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own decisions. Sami, I will always support you. I love you,” said the reality star “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated.”

