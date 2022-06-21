Charlize Theron on her cameo in ‘The Boys’ and ‘Doctor Strange 2’

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE THE BOYS Y DOCTOR STRANGE EN EL MULTIVERSO DE LA LOCURA]

The superheroic genre has come to have so much presence in the audiovisual mainstream, with franchises that get longer and longer, requiring renowned performers to shield the bet, it is inevitable that some of these performers repeat from one project to another. The duel sustained by Marvel and DC gives us several examples of this, but until now we have never found that the same star intervened both in a film attached to the genre… and in its satire. And also with few weeks between one and the other. We talk about Charlize Theronand his shared cameo between Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the third season of TheBoys.

We saw the actress in the post-credits scene of the film sam raimiwhere she appeared as Clea: a sorceress who could very well become Stephen Strange’s new romantic interest (benedict cumberbatch), and therefore would return in future installments of the MCU. Shortly after Theron reappeared in the opening minutes of the first episode of the new batch of TheBoys, which premiered its third season a couple of weeks ago. Here she embodied the new Stormfront facing a fictional movie with the 7, once the real Stormfront (Aya Cash) turned out to be a Nazi and was burned to a crisp at the end of the previous season. The scene was equally brief, but it became the talk of social media.

Theron has alternated Marvel Studios and TheBoys as if such a thing, and just commented on the experience. as collected Varietythe actress has dropped by Los Angeles to attend the gala 15 anniversary of Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, an organization led by the actress and that fights against HIV in her native South Africa. At the event she met sofia boutella (Co-star in his film Atomic) and with Jordan Brewsteractress of a saga in which Theron has been embarked for a long time, Fast&Furious. In fact, Theron had just finished the part of him on the set of Fast & Furious 10where he returns to embody the villain Cypher.





This role required him to join forces with Jason Momoanew enemy of the family of Vin Diesel. “Jason was very nice to work with, he is lovely”, assured. Asked about her cameo in Doc Strange 2 Y TheBoys, Theron clarified which proposal had come before. So it was a thing of seth rodenwith whom the actress starred in the formidable comedy Almost impossible. “Seth Rogen asked me a long time ago, and I would do anything for him and all of his fellow Point Gray guys that I love.”Theron said. Point Gray was the producer after Almost impossibleand Rogen is one of the main creative figures of TheBoys.

So Theron agreed to shoot the scene, so that shortly after he called her Kevin FeigCreative Director of Marvel Studios. The actress asked if her appearance in TheBoys it would not be an obstacle to embody Clea. “I was very transparent and they thought it would be great. I mean, TheBoys it is a satire. I think there’s room for everything, and that means there are a lot of people interested in these kinds of worlds right now.”. So Theron went to Marvel, without anyone having clarified when Clea could reappear.

Once finished Fast & Furious 10Theron can devote himself entirely to the filming of the old guard 2which recently joined umma thurman Y Henry Golding to the cast. It’s the sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest hits, and Theron promises we can expect something even more spectacular from this one. “It is a great demand to pretend that all those involved do an action that raises the level of what we did before. It takes time, energy and effort, and everyone has contributed. I want to see the fruits of this labor.”

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.