Cheaper tax bills, one billion for the 6% cut. Government ready to cancel the premium

Less expensive tax bills. Government ready to delete the ag, the remuneration mechanism for the collection activity charged to the taxpayer reached by a letter from the taxman. From 2022, in accordance with the draft of the Budget law dismissed by the government a few days ago, the controversial gabelle (the subject of a recent censorship by the Council) will cease to exist. And the financial gap will be filled by an economic transfer of 995 million to the coffers of the collection agent. The reform had been studied for the enabling law which aims at an organic reform of the tax system, but Palazzo Chigi wanted to speed it up by removing it from the provision and inserting it directly into the maneuver.

As mentioned, the modification of the remuneration system for the collection activity, with the consequent exceeding of the premium, is an intervention requested by the Constitutional Court, which in the sentence of 10 June urged the legislator to reflect on the same reason. ‘being of the collection fee which, as formulated, ends up causing some taxpayers to fall, in a non-proportionate way, the total costs of the collection activity. The reform provides for the overcoming of the premium with the introduction of an annual allocation from the state budget which ensures the financial availability necessary for the functioning of the collection system. On the other hand, the reimbursement of the notification rights of the collection deeds (currently 5.88 euros per file) and the costs for the recovery procedures will be confirmed. Although it is not the most expensive item in a tax bill, the premium is still an extra percentage (6% of the debt) to be paid by the taxpayer. And only in the event that the balance of this debt occurs within 60 days of notification, the premium is reduced to 4.65%.

CHANGE OF STEP

From next year we will try to regulate the collection activity in a different way. Thanks to a stringent improvement of IT systems for control and management of practices, technology will be the master: this is why databases, such as the Tax Registry, will play a leading role in this activity, without any need to request specific authorizations for investigations, such as for the Revenue Agency. In recent days, some doubts have been raised about the appropriateness of charging the cost of hunting tax evaders to general taxation, even if the Council pointed out that, due to the evident ineffectiveness of the tax recovery operations, only a small slice of debtors (particularly those who are eventually persuaded to pay) is required to finance the functioning of the public collection system through the agios.

PRINCIPLES

According to the constitutional principles – the judges observed – these costs would be charged to the state budget, while not excluding the possibility, through mixed systems, of charging a share to the defaulting parties themselves. A reasoning on which Raffaello Lupi agrees. “With the current system – explains the professor of Tax Law at the Tor Vergata University of Rome – we end up making those who satisfy the requests of Equitalia-Agenzia Entrate collect the total costs of maintaining the machine, against a cost I live of recovery equal to that of the drafting and sending a letter.

Efficiency – warns Lupi – would have instead required “cost-benefit” assessments on the commencement of the forced execution, with the recovery of the defaulting party also of the out-of-pocket expenses of foreclosure and sale, determined in a personalized way. Before discussing who should pay for the functioning of these offices, whether the Treasury in general or the defaulting taxpayers, it is necessary to radically rethink their functions ”. The cancellation of the premium is an important piece of the tax collection reform. Among other things, the government’s strategies include the disposal of the enormous mountain of credits that have never been collected. To file the accumulation (which is worth about one thousand billion), a review of the bad debt procedures is envisaged.