Checo Pérez: takes whistles from the Italians at the Imola GP

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promises a war on the track this Sunday, especially the first places on the grid they are monopolized by Red Bull (1-3) and Ferrari (1-4)situation for which the rivalry began to heat up from this Saturday when the second sprint race ended.

And it is that once Checo Pérez secured his third place on the gridthe Mexican gave his impressions of what the race will be this Sunday, where noted that Red Bull is in a great position considering that Max Verstappen will come out first.

“It would be ideal to make a 1-2, that would be great for us, probably not for the Tifosi (fans), but we tried!”, indicated the Mexican pilot during an interview that was broadcast on the screens of the Italian track, which caused a loud whistle from Italian fans.

And it is worth mentioning that Ferrari is ‘playing at home’ in this Emilia Romagna Grand Prixso the Italians are delivered with the pilots of their team that are: charles leclerc Y Carlos Sainzwho They will leave the grid in second and fourth placerespectively.

They knew how to overcome

Czech Perez highlighted the mettle he showed to leave behind Friday’s activity in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prixbecause he did not have a great performance and preferred to focus on this Saturday, where the results accompanied him.

“It was important to minimize yesterday’s classificationWe had problems with red flags; today we have been able to come back and we are in a position for tomorrow“, said.

