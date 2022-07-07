Chelsea have confirmed their new jersey, a tribute to Ted Drake.

Ted Drake managed Chelsea between 1952 and 1961 in an era-defining period for the London club. He popularizes the use of the heraldic lion to represent his team, which is nicknamed “drake’s ducks“because he plays young players. Now the team’s new jersey for the 2022-23 season pays tribute to him.

The club itself explained this on its social media, where it unveiled the new design in a video mimicking the presentation of a school promotion. Several players and models pose in a kind of border, with Thomas Tuchel, as “professor” (coach), smiling with his beaming pupils in the center.

The club has indicated on its website that it is the collar of the jersey that contains the main nod in the face of Ted Drake. Indeed, it is the most striking part of the garment. The rest sticks to the usual shade of blue, with the Nike brand logo and the company’s “Trivago” advertisement running down the center of the chest.

“Our home shirt for the 2022-23 season! A tribute to former manager Ted Drake, the man who introduced the rampant lion on the shirt collar,” read Chelsea’s tweet, which joined a link to buy the kit. The slogans “it’s a Chelsea thing” and “the pride of London” are also highlighted.