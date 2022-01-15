Chelsea, Lukaku is still a problem. Tuchel criticizes him, furious fans on social media: ‘Inter cheated us, give us our money back!’ | First page

Back to the wall. Romelu Lukaku he is among the worst players in the match lost by Chelsea 1-0 to Manchester City. A defeat with which the Blues go to -13 from the Guardiola band. With the former Inter striker in the crosshairs of the fans and beyond. Thomas Tuchel also publicly criticized him. “We really had a lot of problems with our forwards, losing the ball too easily. Sometimes Lukaku would need to be more available to the team – in the words of the German coach -, he has lost a lot of balls in good situations. Obviously we want to serve him, but in attack we have to do much better. “

It is not the first time that Tuchel has complained about Lukaku’s performance. Arrived in the summer from Inter for 115 million euros, the Belgian center forward has so far added 14 Premier League appearances with 5 goals, in total this season is at 22 games with 8 goals scored. Low numbers that are added to the many mistakes he makes more and more often in the field: oversized passes, shots sparacchiato to the side, wrong sides. In short, there is no trace of the dominant player in the Inter shirt.

His words of love for Inter Milan a few days ago fit into this context. “I want to go back to Inter,” Romelu said, and Chelsea fans took him at his word. Many, after today’s defeat against City, attack him on social networks: “Disastrous even today”, “They cheated us”, “Inter, give us the money back!“are some comments that can be read between Twitter and Instagram. The Lukaku always in goal and leader of Conte’s Inter seems very far away.