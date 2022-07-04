Chicago mass shooting: At least 5 dead, 16 injured in shooting during 4th of July parade | News Univision United States
The shooting took place in the town of Highland Park just after the annual Independence Day parade began at 10 am local time along the main avenue of the Lake Michigan suburb of Chicago.
What is known so far about the shooting in Highland Park
the local newspaper Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade started around 10 am, but stopped suddenly 10 minutes after gunshots were heard.
Hundreds of parade goers, some visibly bloodied, ran away leaving behind chairs, strollers and blankets.
Some witnesses interviewed by local media pointed out that it was practically a human stampede.
Videos on social networks show how people who were watching the parade start to get up and run after hearing the bursts of gunfire. Authorities asked people to take shelter and avoid the area.
Shawn Cotreau, a witness interviewed by the newspaper New York Times He said the parade started with a marching band and just seconds later he started hearing gunshots just feet away: “My wife looks up and yells, ‘Get up, run. Get up, run.’ I could see the gunman” who was on the roof of a cosmetics store shooting.
What is known about the Highland Park shooter
Police of Highland Park have identified a “person of interest” linked to the shooting. Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 22, is suspected of driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit with license plates IL DM80653.
The authorities reported that the attacker is “dangerous” and that he shot from the roof of an office building. At least one of the weapons was recovered by officers.
Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said police believe the suspect climbed onto the roof from where he fired using an access ladder in an adjoining alley. He added that the ladder was attached to the building. Police said the rifle with which the attacker is suspected of shooting indiscriminately into the crowd was recovered on that roof.
Rep. Brad Schneider, who lives in Highland Park and represents the state’s 10th congressional district, told CNN the shooter is still hiding somewhere in Highland Park.
Sgt. Chris Covelli of the Lake County Crime Task Force told a news conference that a “high-powered rifle” was used.
“What I will say at this point is that it was a high powered rifle. I can’t go into details yet. We will release that information as soon as we can. We walk a fine line with any criminal investigation where I don’t want to provide too much outside information.” that could negatively affect what our detectives do,” Covelli said during a Monday afternoon news conference in Highland Park.
Where is Highland Park
Highland Park is a suburb of Chicago where about 30,000 people live.
It is situated along the shore of Lake Michigan, about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her city’s Police Department was providing assistance to Highland Park. “The police are working hard to stop the attacker,” she said.
What is known about the victims and the injured
The police say that at least six people diedfive adults and one child, and that there are 26 wounded.
Authorities reported that the ages of the wounded and dead are around between 8 and 85 years of age.
The Mexican government reported that one of the victims was a Mexican national.
The “vast majority” of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to NorthShore University Health System spokesman Jim Anthony.
Local Mayor Nancy Rotering told a news conference: “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day when we come together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror it brought us.”
Rotering addressed residents after the shooting, urging them to remain on “high alert.”
What about celebrations in nearby cities
The neighboring city of Evanston, which also shares beaches with Lake Michigan, decided to cancel all its celebrations and fireworks. It also closed all of its beaches as a precautionary measure.
In any case, the City of Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, as well as Chicago Police themselves are monitoring the shooting in Highland Park and said there are “no known threats” to Chicago at this time.
Northbrook, another Chicago suburb a few miles southwest of Highland Park, canceled all events for the rest of the day, including a parade and fireworks. Deerfield, Skokie, Glencoe and Glenview have also canceled their parade as a precaution.
What the federal government says about this new shooting
In Washington, President Joe Biden expressed his shock at what he called “the senseless gun violence that has once again brought pain to an American community on this Independence Day.”
He promised to provide “the full support of the federal government” to investigators and said he would monitor the situation closely. Biden noted that he had recently signed a gun safety law into law, but added: “There is a lot more work to be done, and I am not going to stop fighting the gun violence epidemic.”
Speaking in the afternoon, Biden said the shooting serves as a reminder that “nothing is guaranteed in our democracy, nothing is guaranteed in our way of life. We have to fight for it, defend it and earn it by voting.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting in the investigation and conducting tests on the weapon and muni
tions found at the scene.