‘Chicharito’ Hernández and other scorers who are far from the World Cup

We present you the strikers who are having a good time facing the rival goal and are not considered to participate in Qatar 2022

MEXICO — With four goals in five games played with the Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS, Javier Hernandez still not considered by the coach of the Mexican teamGerardo Martino. But ‘Chicharito’ He is not the only striker to experience marginalization from his country’s national team. We review other forwards who have not been contemplated by their national representative heading to the world Cup despite the scoring moment they live.

France

Andre-Pierre Gignac

The Tigres striker is 36 years old and remains in a great moment in Liga MX. The French striker has accumulated 10 goals in 12 games played, at the top of the scoring table in Mexican football, despite this he has not been considered by Didier Deschamps for the national team.

martin terrier

Like the Tigres striker, the Stade de Reims attacker is experiencing a hot moment in front of the rival goal, since he has scored 25 goals in 29 games in Ligue 1 and is currently in third place in scoring in football French, despite this he has not been considered to have activity with his team.

Brazil

Hulk

The experienced 35-year-old striker has 19 goals in 35 games played for Atlético Mineiro. He experiences a second wind in his return to Brazilian football that maintains him as one of the best strikers in his country. Despite this, ‘Tite’ has not called him up to the Brazil team.

Gabriel Barbosa

The former Inter Milan striker and now Flamengo striker, at 25, maintains the level shown years ago in the Copa Libertadores. He currently has scored seven touchdowns in the last eight games, however, he has not been considered for his selection.

England

Tammy Abraham

At 24 years old, the Roma striker has found in Italian football the ideal setting to stand out and under the technical direction of José Mourinho, the English attacker has scored 15 goals in his last 30 games, a figure that places him in third place of the scoring table in Serie A. Despite this, the scorer of ‘La Loba’ has not been considered with his team.

RIVALS FROM MEXICO

Argentina

Giovanni Simeon

The Hellas Verona striker has scored a total of 16 goals in 29 games played in the Italian Serie A, however, his good performance and being in third place in the scoring table in Italian football is not enough for him to be considered by the coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni.

Marco Reuben

In addition to Simeone, the experienced striker from Rosario Central is experiencing a similar situation, after the fact that at 35 years of age, he currently records 15 goals in 19 games played in the First Division of Argentina, despite this, he has not been called up with his team .

Poland

Karol Angelski

The 26-year-old striker from Radomiak Radom has scored 12 goals in 27 games played and is currently third in his country’s scoring table, however, due to his good performance, the coach of the Polish National Team, Czesław Michniewicz he has not considered him to represent his country.