Chicharito’s new girlfriend defends him from criticism about his bad parenting

Javier Hernandez has been grabbing the spotlight, and not just for his performance on the pitch with LA Galaxy, but also in extra-court issues. Recently the Chicharito made his romance official with nicole mcphersonwho broke the silence about the two children the footballer had with his ex-wife, Sarah Cohan.

The mexican striker He highlighted through his Instagram account that he is aware that he is not a very present father, however, he assured that he wants to be so that he can spend more time with them.

The Ecuadorian model defended Chicharito from all his detractors who point to him as a bad father: “It’s so far from the truthand it would be good if people don’t add, with what they think or see on networks… it’s a great dad, great dad“, he mentioned for the program ‘Despierta América’.

On the other hand, Nicole was questioned about Javier Hernández’s ex-partner, of whom she preferred not to comment on it, since, she assures, she is a woman deserving of all her respect: “You always have to respect the mother of your children, and I respect her a lotand that is, there is no reason to compare”, he added.

And about her current romance with the man from Guadalajara, she prefers to keep the relationship private: “I’m trying to have a little more privacy at that time… I’ll just say that he is a wonderful personThat’s all,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: RACEHORSE WILL RUN WITH THE COLORS OF UKRAINE IN SOLIDARITY AGAINST THE WAR