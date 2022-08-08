Child Nutrition: The Harvard ‘Plate’ for children to eat well: what it is and how it helps prevent childhood obesity | Family | Moms & Dads

One of the most recurrent concerns when raising a child is, without a doubt, food. From birth, the goal of fathers and mothers is for their little one to grow strong and healthy; a path that they follow hand in hand with the pediatrician with the intention that they overcome the different stages of growth in the healthiest way possible. Added to this effort are the different guides prepared by numerous experts in health and nutrition. The healthy eating plate from Harvard University, a nutritional guide prepared for both children and adults, is one of the best known. This emerged in 2011, and has undergone continuous modifications and updates since then. Its appearance meant, for the first time, a 180-degree turn in the visibility of recommendations on how and what to eat, going from the nutritional pyramid, which orders foods from less healthy to more healthy vertically, to the drawing of a plate divided into four portions represented in different colors. For the little ones, its version is a comic (2015).

The need for rigorous nutritional guidelines, drawn up by experts, is clear and is above all oriented towards a clear objective: to put an end to the almost unstoppable growth of the epidemic represented by obesity and overweight in the world, and to which children They don’t escape either. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in recent decades the prevalence of overweight and obesity has increased considerably. Worldwide, an estimated 170 million children under the age of 18 are overweight, a number that, in some countries, has tripled since 1980.

In the United States, for example, one in five children between the ages of 6 and 19 suffers from this disease. The data from Spain is also worrying: 4 out of 10 Spanish children (6 to 9 years old) have extra kilos (23.3% of the children are overweight and 17.3% suffer from obesity), a excessive accumulation of fat that can be detrimental to your health. These are some of the data provided by the Aladino 2019 study, prepared by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

As explained by the WHO, this high prevalence has serious consequences on the health of the youngest: “The high body mass index is an important risk factor for diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. In addition, this pathology is related to a decrease in the quality of life of children and an increased risk of teasing, bullying and social isolation. For all this, any guide that guides experts and parents is of great help.

The healthy eating plate for kids is “a visual guide that aims to educate and motivate the little ones to eat well and keep moving. At a glance, the image presents examples of the best options for meals and snacks (…) and highlights the importance of physical activity as part of the formula to stay healthy”, explain its authors.

The plate consists of four essential food groups.

Vegetables: the more, the better. And they emphasize: “Potatoes and French fries (chips) are not considered vegetables or greens, due to their negative effect on blood sugar levels.”

Fruits: you have to eat them “of all possible colors”, emphasize the authors. Of course, it is better to eat them whole or chopped than in juice; and if you choose that option, they recommend limiting consumption to one glass daily.

Cereals: Choose whole grain or whole grains, or foods made from grains that have been minimally processed. The less processed a grain is, the better. In addition, they recommend whole grains—whole wheat, brown rice, quinoa, and products made from these foods (such as whole-grain pasta and 100% whole-wheat bread). These have less of an effect on blood sugar and insulin compared to white rice, white bread, pizza dough, pasta, and other refined grains.

Healthy proteins: In this section, Harvard health experts advise choosing legumes (legumes, lentils, chickpeas, beans, beans), peas, nuts, seeds and other vegetable protein options, in addition to fish, eggs and poultry. And they warn that “we must limit the consumption of red meats (beef, pork, lamb) and sausages (bacon / bacon, ham, bologna, sausages)”.

The experts add in their guide that when choosing an oil it is better that it be vegetable (olive, sunflower or corn, for example) and they advise limiting butter. You also have to consume dairy products, but do not abuse them: the most recommended are natural yogurt, small amounts of cheese and other dairy products without added sugar. And they point out that milk and other dairy products are a convenient source of calcium and vitamin D, but the optimal daily amount has yet to be determined and research on this is still ongoing.

Finally, the specialists insist that water should be the main drink and remind us that, “in addition to the importance of choosing healthy foods, we cannot forget about physical exercise.” His recommendation for the little ones is one hour of activity a day.

Some studies on obesity and children How does the lifestyle of mothers affect the health of their children? An investigation entitled Association between maternal adherence to healthy lifestyle practices and risk of obesity in offspring: results from two prospective cohort studies of mother-child, published in 2018 in the magazine BMJ and elaborated during a five-year period with 25,000 children and adolescents between 9 and 18 years old, all of them children of 17,000 mothers, concluded that minors whose parents carried out five healthy habits (exercise regularly, eat healthy, have the right weight, moderate drinking and not smoking) are 75% less likely to be obese than those of mothers who did not follow such habits.

A study carried out in 2017, entitled Sleep duration and obesity in children: A systematic review and meta-analysis of prospective cohort y carried out in the United Kingdom linked childhood obesity with sleep quality and concluded that those boys and girls who have irregular hours when going to bed, or who go to sleep later, have twice the risk of being overweight or obesity.

