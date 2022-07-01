Chile, Mexico and Peru begin their participation in the multinational exercise Rimpac 2022

Surface units and personnel of the Chilean Navy, Navy of mexico and of the Peruvian Navy started at the joint base Pearl Harbor Hickman of the United States its participation in the XXVIII edition of the international exercise Rim of the Pacific, Rimpacwhich will take place in the Hawaii area between June 29 and August 4.

The event, considered the largest and most important naval exercise in the world, has been organized by the United States Navy since 1971 and its objective is to promote maritime stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, foster international cooperation relations, as well as improve interoperability.

Long Range Ocean Patrol (POLA 101) ARM Benito Juárez of the Mexican Navy. Photo: Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Vonguyen US Navy

This edition features 26 countries, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 30 unmanned systems, approximately 170 aircraft, and more than 25,000 people who will train and operate in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

The Chilean Navy is represented by the anti-submarine frigate Type 23 FF-07 Admiral Lynchthe Mexican Navy for the long-range ocean patrol (POLA 101) ARM Benito Juarez and the amphibious landing ship ARM Usumacinta (A-412)and the Peruvian Navy for the corvette CC-28 BAP Guise.

This year’s exercise program will include artillery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal, diving and salvage operations. In addition, it will include cyber operations and relief missions against natural disasters, among other activities.

Capable and adaptable partners

the commander of the Third Fleet of the United States Army and rimp 2022vice admiral Michael Boylewelcomed participants to a kick-off meeting of leaders of the multinational naval exercise on Wednesday, June 29.

“By coming together as capable and adaptable partners, and at the scale that we are, we are making a statement about our commitment to work together, to foster and maintain those relationships that are critical to ensuring safe sea lanes and security. of the world’s interconnected oceans,” Boyle said.

Corvette BAP Guise of the Peruvian Navy at Rimpac 2022. Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Llanos US Navy

The US naval authority added “that this is how we find the areas where our national objectives overlap, where we can practice the procedures that will help enable our interchangeability, the nexus of national will and interoperability.”

The deputy commander of the Combined Task Force (CTF)rear admiral Christopher Robinson of the Royal Canadian Navy“It is fantastic to see the exercise return to the scale we have seen in previous years, allowing the combined forces of our 26 partner and allied nations to work together and learn from each other.”

“Each of us are maritime nations and we depend on each other to help keep our shipping lanes free and open. Rimpac provides us with the opportunity to grow and hone our individual and combined skills and joint ability to contribute to security in the Indo-Pacific region. This helps us all.” Robinson stated.