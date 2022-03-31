Chile national team looking for Manuel Pellegrini as their new coach

The directors of the Chilean national team they would be looking for a new coach, after the failure in the current Conmebol Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup 2022so the technical director Manuel Pellegrini sounds strong to occupy that position.

The current coach of Real Betis in the Spanish League and who has done a great job, is the favorite for the same Chilean fans who want him to occupy the bench of technical director Martín Lasarte.

Just two days after Chile’s elimination from qualifying for the World Cup, the rosary of news and rumors began about a change in the bench of “la Roja”, in which it seems that the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte will not have a future after not fulfilling the mission for which he was hired: Qatar 2022.

A debate in which names such as the current coach of Colo Colo, Gustavo Quinteros, who on Wednesday said he was only focused on the future of the “cacique”, or Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coach and the one who supposedly “dream ” fans.

The great season that the Chilean engineer is having at the head of the Spanish team, and above all the style of play that he advocates, in which talent is valued and committed, mean that his candidacy is on the lips of many Chileans, who demand and await a renovation after a decade of glory.

“Pellegrini would turn everything around. But I don’t think he’s going to come to Chile because we don’t find talent. He would be the best, but it’s a dream,” an old fan said Thursday at a lively gathering in downtown Santiago.