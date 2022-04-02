China and the European Union discuss the situation in Russia: what is at stake

China and the dilemma over the war in Ukraine 7:42

(CNN Business) — Top leaders from China and the European Union (EU) meet this Friday as the vast and growing trade relationship between the two threatens to be overshadowed by differences over Russia and other geopolitical tensions.

At the virtual EU-China summit, Beijing is expected to face pressure from one of its main trading partners over the war in Ukraine, which will be the main focus of the talks, according to the European Union. President Xi Jingping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang will also discuss trade ties, human rights and climate change with European Council President Charles Michel and Ursula Von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Europe is the one that trades the most goods with China. But in recent weeks, concern has grown in the West over Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Senior EU officials have unsuccessfully tried to convince Beijing to push Moscow towards a de-escalation of tensions,” the Eurasia Group experts wrote in a note on Tuesday. “[Ellos] now they will seek to recruit Xi, but the feeling in Brussels is that China is not interested in putting pressure on Russia.”

The divergence on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine contrasts with the economic ties between China and Europe, which have deepened during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at the current situation and what’s at stake.

what’s on the table

China abstained from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, worrying many in the West.

“How China manages this conflict will influence the future of the EU-China relationship in general,” Reinhard Butikofer, head of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with China, told reporters before the summit.

In a statement, the EU leaders said they would focus on “the international community’s commitment to supporting Ukraine, the dramatic humanitarian crisis created by Russian aggression, its destabilizing nature of the international order and its inherent global impact.”

China has acknowledged existing tensions but has rejected any claim that wrongdoing has been done.

“The current international situation is volatile,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference on Wednesday.

Beijing has already urged the United States — which, along with the European Union, has imposed tough sanctions against Moscow — not to undermine its “legitimate rights and interests,” adding that China and Russia “will continue to carry out normal trade economic cooperation.” “.

China has long sought to drive a wedge between the United States and the European Union, with its officials and state media often pointing to the importance of the bloc’s “strategic autonomy” from Washington.

A business partner of the first order

Despite the pressures, China and the European Union rely on each other for hundreds of billions of dollars in trade each year.

China overtook the United States in 2020 as Europe’s biggest trading partner for goods, with the global value of trade reaching 588 billion euros ($650 billion), according to the EU statistics office Eurostat.

In 2021, the trend continued: global trade in goods between China and the EU reached €695.5 billion (approximately US$777 billion), compared to €631.4 billion (US$704 billion) of trade between the United States. and the EU.

China was the first origin of EU imports and the third destination of EU exports, after the United States and the United Kingdom, according to Eurostat.

Europe’s trade with the world’s second largest economy has exploded in the last decade. China recorded one of the highest annual growth rates of both imports and exports in the EU between 2011 and 2021, according to a Eurostat report.

However, the European Union continues to consider the United States as its largest global trading partner, taking into account the exchange of services and foreign investment. China ranks second in this regard, followed by the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Who trades what?

Automobiles, machinery and telecommunications equipment are some of the most traded goods between Europe and China.

In the case of Europe, cars and vehicle components are by far the most exported, while aviation and electrical equipment are also popular.

Meanwhile, baby strollers, data processing machines, furniture and other household items are among China’s biggest sellers in Europe. Many products arrive in the Netherlands, where the largest port in Europe, Rotterdam, is located.

This is what Shanghai looks like on the first day of confinement due to covid-19 0:50

The region’s top exporters to China are Germany – which alone accounts for 104.7 billion euros ($116.5 billion) of goods shipped to China – followed by France and the Netherlands.

However, tensions currently center on one particular, much smaller EU country: Lithuania.

In January, the European Union filed a lawsuit against China at the World Trade Organization, accusing Beijing of “discriminatory trade practices” against the Baltic country.

In a statement, the European Commission said China had started “strongly restricting or de facto blocking imports and exports to Lithuania, or linked to Lithuania,” after it allowed self-ruled Taiwan to open a de facto embassy under its own name. in Vilnius.

The move angered communist leaders in Beijing, who claim Taiwan as part of their territory, despite never having ruled it.

China: what consequences would it face if it supports Russia in the war? 1:10

Questioned about the matter at the time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that “China has followed the WTO rules.”

“The problem between China and Lithuania is political, not economic,” he said.

Janka Oertel, director of the Asia Program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the case would probably be top of mind for EU leaders this Friday.

“Brussels will have to send a strong signal of unity to deter further attacks — implicit or explicit,” he said.

There is also little hope of reviving the planned investment agreement between China and the EU, previously shelved due to sanctions imposed by Beijing on members of the European Parliament for their stance on Xinjiang.

Given the current list of problems, this is “impossible” for now, analysts at Eurasia Group said.

With information from Irene Nasser, Julia Horowitz, James Frater, Martin Goillandeau, and Luke McGee.