China freezes the world: coal boom





A factory in Diantou, in the Chinese province of Shaanxi – Ansa

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.

To push towards this acceleration – which clashes with the goals of halting the increase in emissions by 2030 and achieving “carbon neutrality” by 2060, announced several times by Xi – it was the chain of blackouts and rationing of electricity in recent months that caused serious problems in China’s production and supply chain. In short, the giant – which in 2006 surpassed the United States as the largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world and which today emits 28% of global carbon dioxide emissions, the value equivalent to the emissions produced by the United States, the European Union and India put together – he is hungry for energy and is willing to satiate her in all ways. As stated on the ISPI website, “the signal that China is giving to the world is worrying: Beijing continues to run on coal, and there are few alternatives in the short term”.

The data shows that Beijing is pushing coal. In 2020, China extracted 3.84 billion tons of coal, the highest value since 2015. By the end of October, after several interventions, daily coal production had reached 11.72 million tons, a record in recent years.. According to the EIA, the statistical and analytical agency of the US government’s energy department, China obtained 58% of the energy it consumed in 2019 from coal. In the first half of 2021, 18 new blast furnaces were built to steel (Beijing has a world production share of 50%) and 43 coal-fired power plants. In 2020, fossil fuels made up 87% of China’s internal energy mix, with 60% occupied by coal, 20% by oil and 8% by natural gas. In the United States, 80% of the energy mix comes from fossil fuels. Of this, 33% comes from oil, 36% from natural gas and 11% from coal.

And all this, despite the gigantic effort to also use renewable energy. As reported by the Cnn, China boasts the largest electric vehicle market, occupying 38.9% of the global share of electric car sales, while the United States is stuck at 9.9%. Wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal, as well as biomass and waste, “cover” 10% of China’s energy consumption.

Is it possible that the engine of Chinese production can convert and do so in a short time? According to a study cited by Bloomberg, “To achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, something like 200 trillion yuan (31 trillion dollars) will have to be invested, about 200% of China’s current Gross Domestic Product, an average of 5 trillion yuan per year” . A huge commitment on which China is playing its “green” future. And not only.