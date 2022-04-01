China imposes visa restrictions on US officials | News

In response to the statement issued recently by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announcing that his country will impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday its decision to impose visa restrictions on US officials. .

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, the US sanctions are based on lies about related human rights issues, press for new unilateral coercive measures by other countries, and harm China’s interests.

Wang Wenbin said that the US side fabricated vile lies under the pretext of the so-called human rights problem and used this as an excuse to interfere in China’s internal affairs, smear China’s image and suppress Chinese officials.

According to the Chinese official, the actions of the United States and other Western powers have no moral basis and seriously violate international law and basic norms governing international relations, for which Beijing firmly opposes them.

In that regard, he stated that “in order to safeguard China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese personnel, in accordance with the relevant provisions of China’s Foreign Sanctions Law, China has decided to apply visa restrictions on a reciprocal basis” to United States officials, although it did not specify which ones.

Already on Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had rejected the Western containment attempts embodied in the Pentagon’s 2022 National Defense Strategy and assured that they will not be successful. In the strategy presented by the United States Pentagon, in which it is asserted that the Asian country constitutes “the main strategic competitor” and “the greatest challenge”.