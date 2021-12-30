China, public pillory in Jingxi for those who violate the lockdown due to Covid-19

Public pillory for 4 people forced to parade through the streets of Jingxi, China, in front of citizens. According to the local government, they would have helped some Vietnamese immigrants to enter the city during the lockdown imposed in the “zero-Covid” strategy

A real pillory for 4 people accused of violating anti-Covid regulations in China. The 4 were accused of helping some citizens to cross the borders of the country, which were closed to avoid entry and entry. The event sparked great controversy on Chinese social networks. THE four were forced to parade wearing overalls, face masks and anti-Covid glasses. All this took place in Jingxi, in Guangxi province. Each of them had a sign with their name and their uncovered photo on the roof and back. As evidence of what happened, the videos shared on social networks and also republished by the state media. The four accused were held by two officers wearing protective suits and anti-Covid goggles. The parade of shame was surrounded by a circle of armed police. The crowd, gathered in the street, was forced to watch. The closure of the borders is part of the “zero Covid” policy adopted by China to eliminate the infection at the start of the winter games in Beijing. The purpose of the punishment was to discourage crimes related to the violation of the quarantine and the crossing of borders.

Two of the four were accused of helping two Vietnamese immigrants to enter China in October. One of the two tested positive for Covid, thus causing the total closure of Jingxi. It is not yet clear what the other two stopped did. Chinese cities are experiencing moments of enormous pressure due to the “zero Covid” policy applied by the Chinese government. Local officials are periodically fired or punished for failing to contain flare-ups that already evade tough lockdowns. The parades for public shame refer to the punishments carried out by the Red Guards of Mao Zedong. In 1988 these kinds of parades were banned, but over the years they have occurred repeatedly, sparking criticism online and in the international media. A practice, that of Jingxi, which was also rejected by the local media: what happened in Guangxi province was in fact defined as “an act in opposition to Chinese law”. State-owned Beijing News said the measure seriously violates the spirit of the state. The local government and the city police instead defended the operation.