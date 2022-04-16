China sends its most advanced fighter jet to disputed seas

China shows its military potential to the world 4:31

(CNN) — China has begun sending its most advanced fighter jet, the J-20, to patrol the East and South China Seas, Chinese state media have reported.

Early versions of the J-20 used Russian engines, which have since been replaced by identical Chinese domestically produced engines. The planes were first shown to the public with the new Chinese engines last year at the China Air Show.

The deployment is intended to “better safeguard the security of China’s airspace and maritime interests,” state-run tabloid Global Times reported on Wednesday, citing military experts.

Ren Yukun, a spokesman for the state-owned J-20 manufacturer, added that it was a “training routine” for the J-20 to start conducting patrols now that it is equipped with Chinese engines, according to the Global Times.

The announcement comes just weeks after US General Kenneth Wilsbach, commander of the Pacific Air Forces, said US F-35s and Chinese J-20s approached each other over the East China Sea.

The East China Sea and the South China Sea are long-contested regions, with overlapping territorial claims by numerous countries.

China claims almost all of the vast South China Sea as its sovereign territory. It has been building and militarizing its facilities there, turning islands into military bases and airstrips, and allegedly creating a maritime militia that could number hundreds of ships.

Meanwhile, in the East China Sea, China claims sovereignty over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, also known as the Diaoyu Islands. In recent years, the United States has reiterated its promise to defend the Japanese homelands in the event of foreign aggression.

Experts say the J-20 deployment shows two things: China’s increased confidence in its military capabilities, and its warning to other countries with interests in the territorial dispute.

With some 200 J-20s in service, the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) “now has in regular service a fleet of advanced stealth fighters as good as the Americans, which continue to set the benchmark,” said Peter Layton, professor visitor to the Griffith Institute of Asia in Australia. He added that China’s message to the world is: “Any foreign military aircraft intruding into Chinese-claimed airspace in the East and South China seas can now be intercepted by J-20s.”

While such a move would be politically tense, the J-20’s wide range means it could patrol farther out to sea, or stay longer in areas such as the East China Sea, Layton said.

Small formations, such as a handful of planes, could also occasionally conduct deep patrols in the South China Sea, land for refueling at one of China’s island airbases, and then return to the mainland. The PLAAF could even launch missions to fly over any US carrier battle group entering the South China Sea.

The transition from Russian to Chinese engines also shows China’s growing independence in military manufacturing, Layton said. “It’s not just that China no longer needs Russian help, it’s that Chinese-built aircraft are now superior to Russian ones.”

The fact that the J-20s now have more reliable engines than the Russian ones makes these patrols “a much more plausible option,” which could be why they hadn’t been sent out on patrol earlier, Layton said.

The J-20 has long been touted as China’s answer to the US F-22 – considered the world’s premier stealth fighter jet – and the F-35.

A 2017 report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ China Power Project said the new Chinese engines would give the J-20 a low-supersonic cruise capability, meaning it could fly at supersonic speeds for extended periods.

US officials have long said the J-20 cannot be compared to US stealth fighters, but Wilsbach, commander of the US Pacific Air Forces, said last month that the J-20s made a strong impression. when they clashed with US F-35s over the East China Sea.

“We’re relatively impressed with the command and control that was associated with the J-20s,” Wilsbach told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies conference.

The United States noted “relatively professional flying” by Chinese airmen, he said, but noted the United States was unsure how China would employ the J-20s, whether in multi-mission roles like the F-35 or in a superiority role. aircraft like the F-22.

Layton said the US, Japan and other countries “will eagerly collect electronic intelligence” on any J-20 that goes out to patrol the coast, hoping to gather more information on its stealth characteristics, as well as any radio transmission and data link.