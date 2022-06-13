China Suárez raises the temperature with this close-up

China Suarez He is living an excellent moment on a personal level since he is in full romance with the Argentine trap singer, Rusherking. Both are no longer hiding from the press and have even published images together. The 20-year-old has gone out to eat with the actress and her mother, which shows a great commitment on the part of both.

The China Suarez and Rusherking. Source: Instagram @sangrejaponesa

Nevertheless, the China He is in dispute with his former partner, Benjamín Vicuña. According to some Argentine show programs, the actors no longer speak to each other directly, but only through their lawyers and that the relationship between them is “completely broken.”

Related news

The panelist for Partners of the Show, Karina Iavícoli, said that she asked Vicuña about the tweet of the China questioning his paternity, and this is what he replied: “I honestly do not understand what is happening and why my role is being questioned. I live in Argentina to be close to my children and I love them deeply. I have been a father for 16 years and they never questioned my role, “he said, probably referring to the family he formed with Pampita Ardohain.

This past weekend, the former Casi Ángeles posted on her Twitter account Instagram a selfie alone in the foreground where she is seen with a serious face wearing a white shirt. The post quickly surpassed 290,000 likes and 1,700 comments. “UnSunday” wrote the actress, along with two emojis of red roses. In addition, she is seen showing her tattoo on her wrist that says “endless love”, which in Spanish means “Amor sin fin”.

China Suarez’s selfie. Source: Instagram @sangrejaponesa

“A desire to go global” commented a follower with the user @joacomissana, who referred to the phrase that Rusherking used when he started dating the actress. “In 25 seconds she received more than 1000 likes”, “you are so cute, skinny, you can’t do it” and “One more Sunday without being China Suarez” were some of the messages he received.