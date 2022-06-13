Entertainment

China Suárez raises the temperature with this close-up

China Suarez He is living an excellent moment on a personal level since he is in full romance with the Argentine trap singer, Rusherking. Both are no longer hiding from the press and have even published images together. The 20-year-old has gone out to eat with the actress and her mother, which shows a great commitment on the part of both.

The China Suarez and Rusherking. Source: Instagram @sangrejaponesa

Nevertheless, the China He is in dispute with his former partner, Benjamín Vicuña. According to some Argentine show programs, the actors no longer speak to each other directly, but only through their lawyers and that the relationship between them is “completely broken.”

