China, the robot magistrate in Shanghai: recognizes eight crimes

The machine, built and tested by the Shanghai Pudong Public Prosecutor’s Office, was designed using over 17,000 cases between 2015 and 2020, would have very low margins of error and would be able to present an accusation with an accuracy of more than 97%.

The robot magistrate has three skills: evaluation of evidence, the conditions for arrest and the danger of a suspect. However, he does not participate in the decision-making process on the conviction. “Making such decisions would require a machine to identify and remove any content from a file that is irrelevant to a crime, without removing useful information. The machine would also need to convert a complex and ever-changing human language into a standard mathematical or geometric format that a computer could understand, “he explained to South China Morning Post Shi Yong, director of the big data management laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and head of the project.