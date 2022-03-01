China to Punish Cryptocurrency Exchanges with 10 Years in Prison

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 01.03.2022 09:55:30





The Supreme People’s Court of China has decided to consider cryptocurrency fundraising as a Criminal offense which could represent a penalty of up to 10 years in prisonwhich will vary depending on the amount collected.

The move comes five months after the chinese central bank consider as illicit all activities related to electronic currenciesfrom transactions between companies and people, as well as advertising about them.

According to the statement, the tightening of laws is due for promote transparencythe protection of citizens and the fight against money laundering, however, some media consider that this movement is more on the side of control of the flow of capital by the government.

What will China’s sanctions be?

The sanctions will be variable depending on the amount of cryptocurrencies collected. For example, if the funds exceed 100 thousand yuan (14 thousand euros), it will be considered as a large amount.

However, if the funds exceed 50 million yuan (7 million euros), which could be considered a Serious felonyso it could be punished with 10 years in prison. The fines are estimated to be more than 70 thousand euros.

This measure will start applying from March 1 and will have the objective of “fighting the crimes of illegal fundraising and maintaining national financial security and stability”, for which all cryptocurrency transactions will be illegal in China.