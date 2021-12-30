China, Xi Jinping targets religions: banned online content that incites the subversion of state power

Religion? Yes, but only with “Chinese characteristics”. It has been known for some time that China is not a country where confessions of foreign origin are lucky. Now, however, Xi Jinping closes the ranks further and targets religious information. After his speech on the need to adapt faith to the “Chinese context”, new measures have been issued to coincide with Christmas which will make it illegal for foreign organizations or citizens to manage online religious information services on the Chinese web.

Online religious content that incites the subversion of state power, violates the principle of independence and self-management in religious enterprises, and induces minors to believe in religion will be banned. Local organizations are also involved in the close: groups, churches and associations that carry out sermons in digital format will have to receive authorization from the authorities.

Instead, users will have to register using their real names, which could discourage participation. The rules, which will come into force on March 1st, have a clear purpose: to standardize and homologate the religious message according to the dictates of the government. The values ​​transmitted must be those promoted by the “new helmsman”, starting with patriotism and social harmony. In China we must first believe in the Communist Party.