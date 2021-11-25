Chinese authorities have seized 7.6 tons, all false – Nerd4.life

Shanghai Pudong Airport Customs has seized well 7.6 tons from Pokémon cards false, intended for the European market. The shipment had started from a company in the province of Qingdao (Qingdao Import and Export Co., Ltd) and had as its final destination the Netherlands.

According to what reported by Pokeguardian, to make him suspicious customs agents it was the lack of a declared brand for the cards, in the travel documents. The Pokémon brand is copyrighted in China and protected by local laws, so exporting fake cards violates the law.

Difficult to distinguish fake cards from real ones / Shanghai Daily photos

When the agents opened the boxes, they found packaged Pokémon cards in them. In total i fake packages there were more than 400,000, a truly enormous amount.

Some of the cards, shown to the Chinese press, were written in Spanish, so the suspicion is that the fake packages would travel all over Europe once they arrived in Holland, of course sold as authentic.

Difficult for an ordinary user to distinguish fake packets from real ones, unless they take a closer look at the print quality and the details. The advice, as always, is to buy the cards from reputable sellers, who give precise guarantees on their products.

Of course it is good and right that the Chinese authorities they blocked the load, but one wonders, as the source did, if they actually caught all of them (fake papers ed).