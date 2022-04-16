Chinese horoscope today April 15: predictions for each sign

The Chinese horoscope It is made up of 12 animal signs. Y To know which one corresponds to you, just check your year of birth. The eastern zodiac is made up of 12-year cycles, each one is governed by a sign, 2022 corresponds to the year of the Tiger, so its energy will impact the rest of the members of the horoscope.

What you should keep in mind is that, unlike Western astrology, the twelve-month cycle of the Chinese zodiac begins on February 4 of each year. For this reason, if you were born between January 1 and February 4, your ruling animal is the one from the previous year.

Also remember that the main purpose of the Chinese horoscope is to give us guidelines and recommendations for our activities to flow with the energy of the day.

After this, we tell you that for today, Friday, the earth dog will be the ruler and brings an energy that recommends us to be careful and keep a low profile.

Rat (1936 – 1948 – 1960 – 1972 – 1984 – 1996 – 2008 – 2020)

After a few days with very good energy, the best thing for the rat to do is to maintain its normal routine. Dedicate yourself to fulfilling what you have pending for today and going home early is the advice that the dog gives you.

Ox (1937 – 1949 – 1961 – 1973 – 1985 – 1997 – 2009 – 2021)

It is important that those ruled by the ox be aware of their health and that of their elders. The possibility of having a mishap or contracting a contagious disease is increased today. Do not neglect your protection measures and be very careful when driving or playing sports.

Tiger (1938 – 1950 – 1962- 1974 – 1986 – 1998 – 2010 – 2022)

Although the energy of the day is not the best, the tiger can turn the cards in his favor. Today he could make important labor and commercial ties. What the dog does ask is that you make some “sacrifice” in pursuit of achieving what they have set out to do. Get up early.

Rabbit (1939 – 1951 – 1963 – 1975 – 1987 – 1999 – 2011)

The dog advises the rabbit to be compassionate and kind. Sharing something material or spiritual with someone who needs it will create good karma for the rabbit that will bring excellent rewards in the coming days. Today is not a day to be selfish.

Dragon (1940 – 1952 – 1964 – 1976 – 1988 – 2000 – 2012)

Unlike yesterday, the dog will bring the dragon many inconveniences in his romantic relationships. Single dragons could end up in a crushing and controlling relationship and those who are already in a relationship will be exposed to many arguments today. Take rose and chamomile tea to balance internal energy.

Snake (1941 – 1953 – 1965 – 1977 – 1989 – 2001 – 2013)

Those ruled by the serpent can take advantage of the day to share with their family. For those ruled by this animal this can sometimes seem like a “sacrifice” because they prefer solitude and silence. However, spending time with loved ones will bring good surprises to the snake and even the answer to some problem that it has been carrying.

Horse (1942 – 1954 – 1966 – 1978 – 1990 – 2002 – 2014)

Secrets from the past come to light today, complicating the horse’s life. The dog recommends that you act honestly and sincerely, that you recognize your mistakes and make a commitment, from the heart, to correct them. Otherwise, in a few days the most important work, business and personal relationships for the horse will begin to be affected.

Goat (1943 – 1955 – 1967 – 1979 – 1991 – 2003 – 2015)

Despite the prevailing energy of the day, the goat may benefit from contacts abroad. For this reason, if you are thinking of offering your services, applying for a job or studying in another country, take advantage of the day to “knock on doors” and show all your skills. The best times of the day to do it are in the morning.

Monkey (1944 – 1956 – 1968 – 1980 – 1992 – 2004 – 2016)

The monkey must take care of his money and belongings on this day. The energy of no wealth and loss will be with you, so you’d better avoid any major investments or expenses and keep an eye on your portfolio as well. A black tourmaline will help in protection.

Rooster (1945 – 1957 – 1969 – 1981 – 1993 – 2005 – 2017)

Those born in the year of the rooster can take advantage of the day to rest and recharge their energy. They had a very up and down week and they need to balance and regain strength. Days of a lot of hustle and bustle and surprises are coming and they need to be one hundred to be able to assume everything that will come to them.

Dog (1946 – 1958 – 1970 – 1982 – 1994 – 2006 – 2018)

The ruler of the day can use your energy to take stock of your relationships. For days the dog has been feeling uncomfortable with some people around them, for this reason it is important that they listen to their intuition and analyze whether it is convenient for them to continue sharing time with them or it is better to put an end to the relationship.

Pig (1947 – 1959 – 1971 – 1983 – 1995 – 2007 – 2019)

Those ruled by the pig will have the energy in their favor to solve all the pending issues. Stop dragging that load that gets heavier and heavier and rather “take the bull by the horns”. Define once and for all what you want to do and how you want to do it and start your plan to leave your problems behind.