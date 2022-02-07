Chip, the EU launches a 50 billion plan to reduce dependence on Asia. Intel to Germany, a secondary pole in Italy

Europe is betting on microchip homemade and launches a plan from almost 50 billion euros to reduce the addiction by the Asian giants. After months of waiting, on Tuesday Brussels will reveal in detail the contents of the European Chips Actthe bill to push European semiconductor manufacturing by bringing it from 10% on a global scale today to 20% by the end of the decade. A plan that, in intentions, aims at strategic sovereignty European Union, reducing the risk of bottlenecks in the supply chain that in recent months have caused many sectors to suffer, starting fromautomotive. With global demand for chips set to double over the next eight years and growing geopolitical uncertainties, Europe is looking to get in with global powers. We need money, facilities and new trade rules. All elements included in the maxi-plan that will be presented on Tuesday by the European Commissioner for Industry, Thierry Breton. It starts with funding: 12 billion euros of public funds (six from the joint budget and six from national governments) for research and development. To which are added beyond 30 billion euros already foreseen in the NRPs and national budgetsand then again a 5 billion euro fund dedicated to start-ups.

The priority is to intensify production to have an alternative to Asian supplies. The idea is to proceed with the creation of ‘Mega fab’ on the European territory to be financed with large amounts public subsidies. Like the so-called Ipcei, the projects of common European interest that unite several Member States to create industrial champions capable of competing with the large Asian and American multinationals. It should be noted that Italy was in the running for the construction of a US group plant Intel: the Minister of Development Giancarlo Giorgetti he said he was sure that Mirafiori had all the necessary characteristics. But according to the latest rumors, in the end the investment will be in Germany: as written by Republicthe Peninsula can only hope for a secondary or packaging pole.

In the Chips Act there will also be news and instructions regarding the rules on state aid. Loosening them will not be easy. In recent months, Brussels has already agreed to some exceptions for strategic sectors, including chips. But the EU Commissioner for Competition, the Danish Margrethe Vestagerit was clear: we must avoid a race for subsidies within the EU that would penalize smaller countries.

Trade policy will then need to be adapted. It’s not about “protectionism“But to be”realists“, Breton had specified in recent days. In fact, the model could be the one used to insure the procurement of vaccines one year ago. “Europe’s goal will be to establish a cooperative approach”With major rivals in the industry, such as Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and the United States. However, the draft of the regulation reads, “the EU should be prepared for a failure “of cooperation,” for a sudden change in the political situation or unforeseen crises“. All eventualities which, according to Brussels, cannot bring the entire European industry to its knees. For this, the executive proposes to introduce a mechanism of export authorization, to be activated in the event of a crisis, to block the export of microchips and components in certain circumstances.