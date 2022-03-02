Chiquis in a bikini: her grandmother reacts to topless photos of her granddaughter | Famous

Mrs. Rosa Saavedra revealed his feelings regarding the most recent photos of Chiquis Rivera in which she appeared without a bikini top (‘topless’) in a swimming pool with her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez.
Jenni Rivera’s daughter caused controversy with these images on February 20 not only for exposing her physique. Some assured that she “copied” the concept that she showed a couple of days Karol G, who appeared scantily clad on a beach on your Instagram account.
Doña Rosa Saavedra acknowledges that she is “sorry” that Chiquis appears half-naked
The mother of the late Jenni Rivera She was not silent when she was asked her opinion about Chiquis and the photos in which she was seen half-naked.
“Yes it’s sad”he said openly in an interview for ‘Gossip no like’ presented this Tuesday, March 1.
“If she likes and uses marketing that way, then there she, right?“added Doña Rosa Saavedra, with whom Chiquis is estranged after the family lawsuit that sparked the recent audit that was made to the companies of Jenni Rivera.
” She’s pretty and she doesn’t need itBut everyone is free to do whatever they want.”
Juan Rivera, uncle of the singer, also gave his opinion on the matter in the same show and was forceful.
“If it were my daughter, I would talk to her. I would tell her: ‘Daughter, you don’t occupy (sic) that. I don’t want people to see you that way. It doesn’t matter if everyone does it. It doesn’t mean it’s exactly right,'” he said.
Within the Rivera family, Chiquis has not only caused reactions from her grandmother and her uncle Juan with her photos, but also from Lupillo, who on more than one occasion has publicly asked her for explanations regarding the way in which she is sometimes seen. before everyone’s eyes.
Furthermore, at the end of September 2020, the artist was seen with little clothes on a bed when reappearing on Instagram after an absence on that social network that arose as a result of his definitive separation from Lorenzo Méndez.
Jenni Rivera’s mom says why she advised her daughter Rosie to “steal”
This Tuesday, February 1, Doña Rosa Saavedra also spoke in ‘Ventaneando’ about the controversial statements she made on her YouTube channel with her daughter Rosie Rivera.
In one of her most recent videos, the Rivera matriarch asked her daughter to “get abused in business” and finished with the advice: “Before someone else steals, you steal.”
“I don’t steal, mom”Rosie replied. Her mother’s statements caused controversy as some considered them inappropriate. And it is that they occur in the midst of the scandal that exists in the family because of the legacy and fortune of Jenni Rivera.
Chiquis accused her aunt Rosiewho was the CEO of the two companies of ‘La Diva de la Banda’, of being “dishonest” before an alleged “theft” of 80 thousand dollars that it was perpetrated in one of the companies by “someone very close” to Rosie.
Faced with his controversial statements, Doña Rosa Saavedra defended herself and explained why she advised her to “steal” her daughter: “Yes, I told her, well anyway they say“.
“I’d better tell you,” he said loosely and laughing, “anyway people say ‘they are the rats (thieves)’, I am ‘the biggest rat’. So I say ‘let’s go hard'”.
“After all, they tell them, then you have to give people their own“, ended on this controversy.