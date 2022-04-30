Chiquis Rivera dances with a daring mini dress and leaves little to the imagination

Chiquis Rivera left her millions of fans speechless on social networks, this after the singer showed off on her account Instagram with a daring dance and showing off a sensual look of mini-dress With which left little to the imaginationproving once again that she is a risky woman and that she loves her curves.

The daughter of the deceased singer Jenni Rivera She has just launched a new line of her cosmetics brand and to promote it she dressed as Barbie, causing thousands of reactions among her followers, but this time the interpreter paralyzed the network with her movements.

Chiquis leaves little to the imagination in a daring look

Rivera shared on your account Instagram an video in which he is seen wearing a flirtatious look, as he wears a dress very short in blue with a pink floral print, which she combined with boots and a hat, but what shocked everyone was that left little to the imagination with his daring dance.

Chiquis paralyzed the network with her look. Photo: IG @chiquis

“@lizzobeeating said it best “Watch out for the big girlsssssssss” Freaky Friday as they asked me” (@lizzobeeating said it best “Watch out for the big girlsssssssss” Freaky Friday as they asked me), was the phrase with which the singer accompanied the clip in which he is seen walking down a corridor and then moving down the hips.

To the rhythm of the song “I’ll Be” by rapper Foxy Brown with Jay-Z, Chiquis Rivera raised the temperature in networks this Friday night by publishing the video in which she shows off with one of the sexiest dances she has ever seen, and thus re-empowers her figure and puts aside criticism for being a curvy girl .

The singer has her fans delighted with the clip. Photo: IG @chiquis

The interpreter of songs like “Baila asi” and “El Honor”, left her millions of fans surprised and reconfirmed that when it comes to showing off her curves and making them stand out, her outfits are the best, managing to receive thousands of messages, Well, so far his clip has generated more than 4 thousand comments and 119 thousand “likes”.

Daughter Jenni Rivera had her first appearance on television in the reality show “Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C” and in “I Love Jenni”, between 2009 and 2013. In 2014, she released her first single “Paloma Blanca “, and today she is positioned as one of the most successful band and regional singers.

