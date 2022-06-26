Chiquis Rivera turns 37: the PHOTOS of her eternal youth that show all her beauty

Chiquis Riverathe Mexican singer who has become an Instagram icon, He turns 37 this June 26. “The Princess of the Band” is one of the great businesswomen and producers who have won the hearts of their audience with their unparalleled talent.

Janney Marin Rivera, what is it actually called was born on June 26, 1985 in Los Angeles, California, as the daughter of the emblematic Jenni Rivera, “La Diva de la Banda”, and José Trinidad Marían. However, it was until two years after the death of his mother in a plane crash that the young he dabbled in music.

The singer debuted after the death of her mother PHOTO: Special

It was 2014 and Chiquis was 29 years old when her first single “Paloma Blanca” was released.while his television debut took place a few months later with “Esa no soy yo” at the Premios Juventud.

Since then her success and beautiful appearance have not stopped conquering the whole world, even was married to Lorenzo Méndezformer vocalist of “La Original Banda El Limón”.

Chiquis Rivera is a fashion icon PHOTO: Special

During her career, Jenni Rivera’s daughter has been constantly nominated for awards such as the time the Lo Nuestro Awards considered her to be Regional Female Artist of the Year. By 2017, the singer would premiere “Extra Hours” and “Vas a Volver” and during that same year she released his book “Perdón”, a publication that was born after the death of “La Mariposa de Barrio”.

Today, “La Princesa de la Banda” is one of the most recognized icons in both music and modeling and continues to work every day to stay at the top of the Mexican regional and as a fashion icon.

