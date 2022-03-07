Chiquis’s grandmother gives her opinion on her most sensual photos

Getty Images Chiquis with a sensual neckline at Premios Juventud

Doña Rosa Saavedra, Chiquis’s maternal grandmother he had been unable to say anything negative or condemn her for anything until recently. However, things seem to have changed since Jenni Rivera’s children decided to request an audit of the companies that her mother left them.

The matriarch of the Rivera family made an unexpected comment about the photos of Chiquis in which she appears scantily clad. “Yes, yes, it’s sad,” Doña Rosa acknowledged when the press, who rebuked her at an airport, asked her what she thought of the riskiest photos of her granddaughter.

It must not be easy for her to see Chiquis showing so much skin. However, despite the family crises, there is no doubt that the artist and businesswoman is still her darling. After her surprising response, he mitigated it by adding that “if she likes it and if she uses marketing in that way, then there she is, right?” Doña Rosa continued. “She’s pretty and everything, she doesn’t need it, but everyone is free to do what they want,” he concluded.

Although Doña Rosa launched a little criticism against Chiquis, seeing everything with an impressive opening for a grandmother is not uncommon. As a good leader of an artist family, she must have seen it all.

Perhaps, Doña Rosa also deep down understands that Chiquis is in a personal process and helping others.As she has explained many times, posting her daring photos is an act of self-love, acceptance, and appreciation for her body.In addition, she wants to inspire other women with the same build to love themselves.

“The most valuable accessory is your self-confidence. #AmorPropio”, commented Chiquis Rivera, assuring that everyone must accept themselves as they are. It is one of the phrases that Chiquis has used to accompany the most daring images of him on his social networks. His message, more than clear.

Chiquis fans reacted against Doña Rosa when they learned of the criticism, something that the artist probably disapproves of. For Chiquis, she is more than a grandmother. In fact, she more than her once he has called her “mother”. While Jenni studied and worked, it was Doña Rosa who took care of the little girl. After all, she was a teenage mom. Jenni Rivera was just 15 years old when she had her oldest daughter.

What many forget is that La Diva de la Banda also had her sensual images, in which Chiquis may have been inspired. Of course, in his time, social networks were just beginning and they were not circulating everywhere, but here is one that he used to promote the theme “Your shirt on”.

The truth is that beyond the negative opinions about Chiquis’s photos due to morality issues or even negative and absurd aesthetic criteria, there are many women who have felt identified with her and have thanked her for her courage in publishing them.

“Beautiful, I admire you for being the woman who is a good mop! Blessings,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for inspiring me,” added another.