Chivas in mourning, Javier Valle dies, legend of the Sacred Flock

In the preview for the pending match of the 12th day of the Liga MX against the Rayados de Monterrey, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara received the bad news of the death of the club legend, Javier Valle, at the age of 85 .

The group of the Sacred Flock led by coach Marcelo Michel Leaño sent their condolences to the relatives and beings close to the member of the champion, who has left this world.

“We regret to report the death of Don Javier Valle. Midfielder of our Champion who won 4 League titles, 3 Champion of Champions, a CONCACAF and a Mexico Cup. We send our condolences to his family and friends. See you always, Legend!”, they wrote.

April 11, 2022





The former Mexican midfielder, Javier Valle, defended the colors of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara during the 1960s and managed to win 10 titles in his career on the field.

