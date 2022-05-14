Sports

Chivas revealed the status of Alexis Vega after injury vs Atlas

Alexis Vegastriker for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, set off the alarm when he was injured in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Closing Tournament 2022against the Rojinegros del Atlas, as their participation in the second leg of the series began to be questioned.

However, through its social networks, the Sacred Flock reported on the state of health of Alexis Vega, who only suffered a blow to the hip area and everything indicates that he may be ready for the duel back at the Stadium. Jalisco.

“The condition was left in a strong blow, so Chivas’ 10 will be able to play the second leg against the red and black team. Yes, as you read it, Alexis Vega will surely have minutes at the end of the Quarterfinals”, reads the official Chivas website.

This is good news for Guadalajara, as the red-and-white team needs to come back from the second leg against the Rojinegros del Atlas if they want to advance to the Clausura 2022 Semifinals.

After 2-1 in the first leg, Chivas is forced to win by a difference of two goals if they want to eliminate Atlas, because if the overall score ends tied, it will be the Rojinegros who will be in the semis.

