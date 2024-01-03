Chivas sells Angel Saldivar to Bravos de Juarez

Mexican striker Angel Zaldivar He’s a new footballer FC Juarezclub with which he will sign a four-year contract in the coming days to become a reinforcement of the border team for Closing 2024 MX League.

According to information from a specialized journalist Cesar Luis Merlotdirective ChivasThe team that owned the player’s letter has agreed to a trade with the Braves after a ten-year absence. Zaldivar as one of their own players, often loaned out to other teams.

After passing Atlético San LuisThe 29-year-old striker announced during Guadalajara’s pre-season that he would be part of Floca for the next tournament, but the team’s new coaching staff, led by coach Fernando Gagodid not include this in my plans.

When faced with such a scenario, the directive Fernando Hierro He devoted himself to finding a buyer for his player card, and it was the Chihuahua team that bet on Saldivar, one of the last members of the championship team Matias Almeida in 2017 it was still owned by Chivas.

How did Angel Saldivar spend his time with Chivas?

The striker from Guadalajara made his debut for the red and white in the championship. Liga MX in the 2013 Clausura and has been owned since then Herdbut the constant loans he received forced him to play with the team at three different stages.

Taking into account all the periods and all the skills with which he lived ChivasSaldivar defended his team jersey Guadalajara 191 times, in which he scored 43 goals. His best run was from 2015 to 2019, when he was part of a team that won two MX Cups, one MX League, one Concachampions and Super Cup MX.

Saldivar left Guadalajara several times to play with MontereyPuebla and Atlético San Luislast in the last two Mexican football tournaments.

