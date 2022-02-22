Chivas sought help from directors of Atlas and Santos to get out of the bad moment they are going through in Clausura 2022

the intense rIvalidad that lives between Chivas and Atlas stays on the field of play, so the good relations between the directives of both squads facilitate friendly dialogues where the Sacred Flock is trying to detect flaws in its sports structure.

As revealed by the Azteca Jalisco journalist, Alejandro Ramírez, a talk was raised between Amaury Vergara and people from Grupo Orlegi, company that directs Santos and the rojinegros, with the intention of detecting the errors that have prevented Guadalajara from waking up sportingly this semester.

“Yes Amaury Vergara listens to Grupo Orlegi in a talk they had and they told him where the problem is, from his point of view, of course, Ricardo Peláez and Leaño would be out right now. Omar Bravo said: “I have lost my capacity for wonder,” the reporter wrote.

In Rebaño Pasión we present the concern and annoyance of the president of Chivas-Omnilife after the red and white participation in the match against León, where patience is running out with the players and the coaching staff.

What’s next for Chivas?

Guadalajara entered a complicated part of their calendar and has not come out well with two defeats, with Tigres and León, so next weekend they will face Puebla. Later on the calendar appear Atlético San Luis, Santos and América, respectively.

